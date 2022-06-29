FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Soccer Association’s U-14 girls’ soccer team recently won state and reached the regional semifinals. From left: Laura Tiller, Jordan Johnson, Emerson Poston, Kylie Fountain, Gabbie Scott, Annie Dargan, Meredith Blackmon, Bella Harris, Anne Evans Scott, Lily Richbourg, Kara Fluharty, Kayden Faile, Rebekah York, Ella Grace Jordan, Lillie Faile and Morgan Pollet.
FSA's U-14 girls' soccer team wins state, reaches regional semifinals
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Having coached most of his life, Kevin Allen has found a balance between competitiveness and mellowness on the golf course.
Darlington's Jamie Stanley finishes with record score to win third QAT Florence Amateur in four years
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamie Stanley was not sure if he could play.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Brian Hickman is not superstitious. But before the Hartsville Middle School principal putts, he makes sure to read his ball marker.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart is one of the University of South Carolina’s most accomplished hitters. But even he was…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Post 1 broke a 1-1 score in the bottom of the third with two runs. Coach Derick Urquhart’s team never looked back an…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kemp DeWitt began playing golf in the eighth grade at Trinity Collegiate. He was part of the Titans’ third-place team in the …
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — At the Links at Stono Ferry, Florence’s Jack Seward successfully qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur, which is July 25-30 …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Aaron Staehely scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Florence Flamingos a 10-9 win Monday over Lexing…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Denise Brackett won her second QAT Florence Amateur Women’s Championship on Sunday at Traces Golf Club.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University men’s golf head coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of Pake June of Florence to a national …