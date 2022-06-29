 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Soccer

FSA's U-14 girls' soccer team wins state, reaches regional semifinals

The Florence Soccer Association’s U-14 girls’ soccer team recently won state and reached the regional semifinals. From left: Laura Tiller, Jordan Johnson, Emerson Poston, Kylie Fountain, Gabbie Scott, Annie Dargan, Meredith Blackmon, Bella Harris, Anne Evans Scott, Lily Richbourg, Kara Fluharty, Kayden Faile, Rebekah York, Ella Grace Jordan, Lillie Faile and Morgan Pollet.

