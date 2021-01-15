GARY EDWARDS: Black lives

FLORENCE, S.C. − As a father of three young black men, I truly understand the importance of my sons knowing the burdens that come with their skin color.
But I would be failing them as a father if the message of how to thrive in their skin color didn’t overpower that!
Crayton “C.J.” Jones IV was my point guard at Francis Marion University from 2007-2009, and he served as an assistant coach for the Patriots from 2009-2014. He moved over to women’s basketball early in his career and currently is the assistant women’s basketball coach at Missouri State.
Many athletes and coaches felt compelled to speak publicly of police brutality and racial injustice after George Floyd died on a Minneapolis sidewalk under the knee of a white police officer this past summer. Instead of issuing statements, I felt it was a time for me to listen.
I intently listened to C.J., and to Lamont, and to Dennis and to literally dozens of my former and current players and coaches. They are black men whom I respect and care deeply about.
Lamont and I talked for hours about police reform. My boyhood idol, “Kit” Hurst, was killed in the line of duty in my hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, so no one reveres law enforcement more than I.
But the bad apples with racial bias and bad temper and insecurities must be vetted before wearing the shield. That takes time and money.
Defund police? My guys think that is the exact opposite of what should occur. Most police departments already struggle to attract and retain good cops. Pay a professional wage and train them to handle the complex challenges they face in the line of duty.
Dennis and I talked about overcoming hurdles. Hurdles of racism, hurdles of poverty, hurdles of broken families; we all face hurdles in this 100-yard dash of life. Some have more to jump over than others.
But we came to the conclusion that, perhaps more so than any other country on earth, if you are willing to work and sacrifice, you can reach the same finish line as those who don’t have quite as many hurdles to endure.
Just don’t shoot me when I am jumping the hurdle. I have several former players who are in law enforcement, and they all suggested, “Comply and then complain.”
Good advice but, as I have listened, I have learned some advice is sometimes easier said than done. That’s why we all must do what we can to bring about change and reform.
Fathers like C.J. and their children deserve nothing less.