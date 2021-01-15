GARY EDWARDS: Black lives

Defund police? My guys think that is the exact opposite of what should occur. Most police departments already struggle to attract and retain good cops. Pay a professional wage and train them to handle the complex challenges they face in the line of duty.

Dennis and I talked about overcoming hurdles. Hurdles of racism, hurdles of poverty, hurdles of broken families; we all face hurdles in this 100-yard dash of life. Some have more to jump over than others.

But we came to the conclusion that, perhaps more so than any other country on earth, if you are willing to work and sacrifice, you can reach the same finish line as those who don’t have quite as many hurdles to endure.

Just don’t shoot me when I am jumping the hurdle. I have several former players who are in law enforcement, and they all suggested, “Comply and then complain.”

Good advice but, as I have listened, I have learned some advice is sometimes easier said than done. That’s why we all must do what we can to bring about change and reform.

Fathers like C.J. and their children deserve nothing less.