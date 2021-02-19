GARY EDWARDS: Demolition derby

FLORENCE, S.C. -- My father, Jim, worked as a claims specialist for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years.

His territory was mainly in the Tidewater, Virginia, area, but for several years he traveled over the Bay Bridge-Tunnel once a week to work the Eastern Shore. Often he would take me along when he went out to take pictures of accident scenes with his Polaroid camera. We’d also go to salvage yards to inspect the mangled vehicles involved in a crash.

If Jim was alive, and working in South Carolina, he would be a busy man. Every day this week, either going to work or coming home, I passed an accident involving multiple vehicles.

According to several studies, the Palmetto State is the sixth worst state in the country for automobile accidents and third deadliest. Lord have mercy, we don’t have that many residents compared to other states, but unfortunately many of us are terrible drivers.

Most accidents are caused by either speed, distracted driving, or driving while impaired. The weather these last few weeks probably hasn’t helped, either.

I’m not sure what the answer is, but:

Let’s try to drive at a speed appropriate for the conditions. It’s harder to stop on a wet road.