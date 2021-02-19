GARY EDWARDS: Demolition derby

FLORENCE, S.C. -- My father, Jim, worked as a claims specialist for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years.
His territory was mainly in the Tidewater, Virginia, area, but for several years he traveled over the Bay Bridge-Tunnel once a week to work the Eastern Shore. Often he would take me along when he went out to take pictures of accident scenes with his Polaroid camera. We’d also go to salvage yards to inspect the mangled vehicles involved in a crash.
If Jim was alive, and working in South Carolina, he would be a busy man. Every day this week, either going to work or coming home, I passed an accident involving multiple vehicles.
According to several studies, the Palmetto State is the sixth worst state in the country for automobile accidents and third deadliest. Lord have mercy, we don’t have that many residents compared to other states, but unfortunately many of us are terrible drivers.
Most accidents are caused by either speed, distracted driving, or driving while impaired. The weather these last few weeks probably hasn’t helped, either.
I’m not sure what the answer is, but:
Let’s try to drive at a speed appropriate for the conditions. It’s harder to stop on a wet road.
Let’s put our cell phones down. It’s hard to see the car in front of us when we are looking at an unimportant text.
Let’s quit drinking and driving. Don’t be so ridiculously selfish.
They ran the Daytona 500 last weekend, and a journeyman driver named Michael McDowell won. Or rather, he survived multiple crashes.
Of the 40 cars that started under the green flag, only 11 finished on the lead lap. I know NASCAR is rooted here in South Carolina, but we don’t need for a trip to the grocery store to turn into The Great American Race.
And we certainly don’t need for it to turn into a Demolition Derby.