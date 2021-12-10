GARY EDWARDS: Focus on the little things

FLORENCE, S.C. -- “It’s the little things that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”
--John Wooden
John Wooden won seven NCAA national championships in a row, and 10 overall, as the men's basketball coach for the UCLA Bruins. The “Wizard of Westwood” was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1960 and as a coach in 1973.
Wooden was known for starting the first practice of every season with a lesson to his players on how to avoid blisters…they were taught to put on their socks and shoes the correct way. Smooth out the sock, no wrinkles, double tie the laces.
Only after putting on their shoes correctly and tucking in their shirts were Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and Bill Walton allowed to take the practice floor. Success begins from the ground up.
Basketball has just a few basic fundamentals: Dribbling, passing, catching, shooting, rebounding, defending -- all fairly simple to learn but hard to master.
My young basketball team at Francis Marion University is in the process of learning the fundamentals of basketball. Like Wooden’s players thought they knew how to put on their shoes and socks, my guys think they know how to play basketball.
But they don’t yet know how to play without thinking. Fundamentals have to be practiced and repeated so often that they can be executed during a game without conscious thought.
Right now, they have to think about boxing out and rebounding. They have to think about making the proper pass. They have to think about getting their feet set for an open shot.
Once we can master those fundamentals as effortlessly and unconsciously as we breathe, then we will be on our way to becoming good basketball players and a good basketball team.
I want my guys to understand success on the basketball court and in life is not the result of any superhuman effort or talent. It is the result of doing the simple things really well, and doing them well all the time.
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven said it best in a commencement speech at the University of Texas, and later in a best-selling book, “Make Your Bed”.
“If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things.”
The “hype” video we play as we introduce the starting lineup at our home games infuriates me. I can’t watch it because it glorifies nothing that contributes to winning and everything that leads to individualism and losing basketball.