GARY EDWARDS: Focus on the little things

But they don’t yet know how to play without thinking. Fundamentals have to be practiced and repeated so often that they can be executed during a game without conscious thought.

Right now, they have to think about boxing out and rebounding. They have to think about making the proper pass. They have to think about getting their feet set for an open shot.

Once we can master those fundamentals as effortlessly and unconsciously as we breathe, then we will be on our way to becoming good basketball players and a good basketball team.

I want my guys to understand success on the basketball court and in life is not the result of any superhuman effort or talent. It is the result of doing the simple things really well, and doing them well all the time.

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven said it best in a commencement speech at the University of Texas, and later in a best-selling book, “Make Your Bed”.

“If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things.”