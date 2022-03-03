GARY EDWARDS: Friends are the best

FLORENCE, S.C. --
“Amor fati: This is the very core of my being. And as to my prolonged illness, do I not owe much more to it than I owe to my health?”
--Friedrich Nietzsche
I have coached in 1,079 college basketball games. My friend, Kevin Waters from Watkins Glen, New York, has called me, win or lose, after 1,078 of them.
He calls me “Eds” and I call him “Kev” and we met at our alma mater, Virginia Wesleyan College. I started my career as an assistant basketball coach and sports information director there, and Kev was my student assistant.
Normally he will call immediately after a game and leave a message and then I will call him back for a more lengthy chat on my way home. From Vincent Dooms to Alex Cox, Kev and I have critiqued the performance of my players through the years.
After Francis Marion’s season-ending loss in the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament this week, I didn’t get my customary call. Kevin was in the hospital.
He has battled diabetes his entire life and has been partially blind for over 20 years now. He gets around with the help of his guide dog, Saxton, and we talk about him once in a while.
Recently Kev has had problems with one of his legs. You know, you can lose a leg with diabetes…it happened to the California University of Pennsylvania coach, Bill Brown, when I was coaching up in that league.
But my friend was not in the hospital this time because of his leg, or for his blindness. This time it was due to a fainting spell and the doctors were implanting a pacemaker in his chest.
I haven’t actually seen Kev since I left Virginia Wesleyan over 40 years ago. But he has been a central figure in my life, due to his friendship and loyalty certainly, but mostly due to his indomitable spirit and optimistic outlook.
He helps me understand what a jackass I truly am. The only thing I have to worry about during the basketball season is if Nick Silva is going to make his free throws, and in the summer whether the tide is going to reach my chair.
And yet there are times I complain, or let everyday annoyances throw me into a tither. I find myself wondering why I have been so richly blessed when others have so many challenges to overcome in this life.
Kevin Waters deals with blindness, and a bad leg, and now it seems with a bad ticker, on a daily basis. Why so much burden on one guy?
He doesn’t think of it that way, though. He says the challenges have made him stronger, the person he is today.