GARY EDWARDS: Friends are the best

Recently Kev has had problems with one of his legs. You know, you can lose a leg with diabetes…it happened to the California University of Pennsylvania coach, Bill Brown, when I was coaching up in that league.

But my friend was not in the hospital this time because of his leg, or for his blindness. This time it was due to a fainting spell and the doctors were implanting a pacemaker in his chest.

I haven’t actually seen Kev since I left Virginia Wesleyan over 40 years ago. But he has been a central figure in my life, due to his friendship and loyalty certainly, but mostly due to his indomitable spirit and optimistic outlook.

He helps me understand what a jackass I truly am. The only thing I have to worry about during the basketball season is if Nick Silva is going to make his free throws, and in the summer whether the tide is going to reach my chair.

And yet there are times I complain, or let everyday annoyances throw me into a tither. I find myself wondering why I have been so richly blessed when others have so many challenges to overcome in this life.

Kevin Waters deals with blindness, and a bad leg, and now it seems with a bad ticker, on a daily basis. Why so much burden on one guy?