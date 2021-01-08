GARY EDWARDS: Good to be back

FLORENCE, S.C. -- It has been awhile since our last chat. So much has happened, so much has changed. And yet, I find comfort in the things that remain the same.

The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team, my team, opens its home season Saturday against Georgia Southwestern. It will be my 42nd home opener as a college coach.

None have come this late in the basketball year. Usually, the first game of any season begins in November, but this is an unusual time and it surely will be an unusual season.

But the nervous butterflies before the tip-off will be all too familiar. I’ll be anxious to see if my team can execute the offenses and defenses of my youth.

For I have gone back to my coaching roots. On offense we will be pounding the ball inside, running the “Blue Offense” I ran when I first started coaching. And on defense we will go “20-30-40” as we work to disrupt our opponent’s offensive patterns.

Old school, tried and true fundamental basketball. It may not trend on social media but defense and rebounding win championships. The world may change but certain universal truths stay the same.