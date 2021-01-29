GARY EDWARDS: Hard work makes the dream work

In his book, Frank writes about Bill Gates. “There are certainly programmers as skillful as Gates who nonetheless failed to become the richest person on earth…what separates the two is luck.”

I don’t buy it, and what a horrible message to send to a young person born into difficult circumstances. Are we to say, sorry, you drew the short straw and there is really no way to rise above it all?

As a coach who has worked with hundreds of young men over the years, I can offer real examples as opposed to theories. I can write about young men who were raised in debilitating poverty, who cleared countless hurdles through hard work and perseverance, and made a generational change in their families.

I can also write about young men who had every advantage growing up, who wasted that advantage in a sea of laziness and bad decisions. An individual’s own decisions and actions lead to real consequences.

Of course, luck is involved in any endeavor. But I can see a generation of young people reading Mark and Frank, sitting in Mom’s basement smoking pot rather than taking part in a system that rewards effort.

I’ll keep preaching about effort and hard work. My Francis Marion basketball team will need both this afternoon when we play Columbus State in Georgia.