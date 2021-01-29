GARY EDWARDS: Hard work makes the dream work

FLORENCE, S.C. -- "Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work."
-- Stephen King
Despite running a little cross country in high school and college, I’ve never run a race on a track and certainly have never run a race involving hurdles. Despite this, I wrote a few weeks ago about the hurdles we all must negotiate on the track of life.
After reading my column I had a friend send me an article by Clifton Mark titled, “A belief in meritocracy is not only false; it’s bad for you.” Mark is a professor in the political science department at the University of Saskatchewan.
Simply put, meritocracy is the belief that merit rather than luck determines success or failure.
A growing number of people believe success depends a great deal on one’s genetic endowments and upbringing as opposed to work and sacrifice.
After reading the article, and also the book “Success and Luck” by Robert Frank, I have come to the conclusion I am not one of those people.
While I am the first to admit external factors (parents, poverty or wealth, education) play an important role, I remain a firm believer internal factors ultimately determine an individual’s success or failure in life.
In his book, Frank writes about Bill Gates. “There are certainly programmers as skillful as Gates who nonetheless failed to become the richest person on earth…what separates the two is luck.”
I don’t buy it, and what a horrible message to send to a young person born into difficult circumstances. Are we to say, sorry, you drew the short straw and there is really no way to rise above it all?
As a coach who has worked with hundreds of young men over the years, I can offer real examples as opposed to theories. I can write about young men who were raised in debilitating poverty, who cleared countless hurdles through hard work and perseverance, and made a generational change in their families.
I can also write about young men who had every advantage growing up, who wasted that advantage in a sea of laziness and bad decisions. An individual’s own decisions and actions lead to real consequences.
Of course, luck is involved in any endeavor. But I can see a generation of young people reading Mark and Frank, sitting in Mom’s basement smoking pot rather than taking part in a system that rewards effort.
I’ll keep preaching about effort and hard work. My Francis Marion basketball team will need both this afternoon when we play Columbus State in Georgia.
A little luck wouldn’t hurt, either.