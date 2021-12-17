GARY EDWARDS: Memories of yesteryear

FLORENCE, S.C.
“You can’t go back home to your family, back home to your childhood, back home to romantic love, back home to a young man’s dreams of glory and fame...."
--Thomas Wolfe
Several days ago, my Francis Marion University basketball team played a game against Chowan in Murfreesboro, N.C. To get to Murfreesboro, I had to drive past my childhood.
Woodland, N.C., is 10 miles from Murfreesboro on Highway 258. My great grandfather, Julian, and my grandfather, Grady, owned a casket manufacturing plant there.
It’s where my mother grew up and where I spent most weekends, and every Christmas, for the first 18 years of my life. Have I ever mentioned my son is named Grady and my grandson is named Julian?
Across the Potecasi Creek is the small community of Pendleton. My father grew up on a farm there and, after spending Christmas morning in Woodland, my mother, father and I would drive the eight miles to Pendleton.
I learned to drive a car on the roads surrounding that farm. My father and I would shake pecans from the great pecan trees surrounding the homestead. My grandmother would make the best meals in Northampton County, and when I was a child I thought the best in the world.
On my way to Murfreesboro the other day, I stopped in Woodland. Grandpa and Nannie died long ago, their house is still there but in disrepair. The casket factory nothing but tangled, choking vines and brush.
I sold my interest in the farm to a cousin and his wife. My father and mother are rolling over in their respective graves (you never sell farm land), but it was the right thing to do, because the farm looks good and it is flourishing.
When I finally arrived at Chowan's gym, I was greeted by my first recruit as a head coach, Vince Dooms. Vince helped me turn around the Atlantic Christian (now Barton) program, going from four wins the year before we arrived in Wilson, N.C., to 25 wins in our final two years there.
Those were heady times for a young coach, and I jumped at the first Division I coaching offer that came my way, Baptist College (now Charleston Southern University). Surely it would only be a matter of time before I was the head coach at a big-time school.
But when I hugged Vince (I still think of him as a kid even though he is 56) and stepped on Chowan’s Bob Burke court, I did so as the head coach of the Francis Marion University Patriots. I stepped off the court grateful my young team had sneaked out a one-point victory over the winless Braves.
Never another Christmas in Woodland. Never another one of Grandma Edwards’ pecan pies.
The remainder of my coaching days will be spent on the back roads of college basketball.
And in my rear view mirror, the cotton fields of Eastern North Carolina grow distant, fading with the setting sun.
