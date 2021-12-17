GARY EDWARDS: Memories of yesteryear

On my way to Murfreesboro the other day, I stopped in Woodland. Grandpa and Nannie died long ago, their house is still there but in disrepair. The casket factory nothing but tangled, choking vines and brush.

I sold my interest in the farm to a cousin and his wife. My father and mother are rolling over in their respective graves (you never sell farm land), but it was the right thing to do, because the farm looks good and it is flourishing.

When I finally arrived at Chowan's gym, I was greeted by my first recruit as a head coach, Vince Dooms. Vince helped me turn around the Atlantic Christian (now Barton) program, going from four wins the year before we arrived in Wilson, N.C., to 25 wins in our final two years there.

Those were heady times for a young coach, and I jumped at the first Division I coaching offer that came my way, Baptist College (now Charleston Southern University). Surely it would only be a matter of time before I was the head coach at a big-time school.