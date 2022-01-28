GARY EDWARDS: Transfer portal full of chaos

FLORENCE, S.C. -- “Ay say, there is a weasel in the chicken yard!”
-- Foghorn Leghorn
College athletics has always had its share of “snake oil salesmen”. But since the birth of that bastard son known as the NCAA Transfer Portal, and his equally illegitimate cousin, NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), assistant football and basketball coaches are barking out in front of the carnival like never before.
Once upon a time, college football and basketball players had to sit out a year if they wanted to transfer to another school. On October 15, 2018, the Transfer Portal was formed to make the transfer process quicker and easier for players and coaches, and last year legislation was passed allowing transfers to play immediately.
Since the end of football season, more than 2,000 FBS players have entered the portal. Lincoln Riley and USC have already added more than 10 big-time transfers to the Trojans’ roster.
Last year, over 1,700 college basketball players were in the portal. Baylor won the national championship with over half its roster coming from “free-agency” transfers.
And that is all well and good if everything is being done on the “up and up” as my mother used to say. But I am learning you need a strong pair of hip boots to wade through the quagmire of college athletics today.
Lamont Paris, the basketball coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga, is a former assistant of mine and a dear friend. He called me the other day and said an assistant from an SEC school, and a guy I have known for over 25 years, was trying to poach the Mocs’ leading scorer.
Coach Paris knew this because the SEC assistant had called Sharif Chambliss, now an assistant at Wisconsin, asking about the player and trying to get some contact numbers. He didn’t know Sharif is also a former assistant of mine and good friends with Lamont.
In the good old days a coach would never actively try to recruit a member of another team’s roster. For the past 40 years, when a player or his “representative” contacts me about possibly transferring, the first call I make is to that player’s current coach.
Kailex Stephens and Winston Hill, two talented big-men, started their college basketball careers here at Francis Marion. Kailex is now at Indiana State, Winston is at Presbyterian, and both are having fine seasons. I’ve yet to talk with either coach.
The Patriots’ men’s basketball team is again comprised mostly of good, young freshmen players. Under previous circumstances the old coach would be optimistic about the future; when these young guys become sophomores and juniors we’re going to be pretty good.