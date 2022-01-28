GARY EDWARDS: Transfer portal full of chaos

FLORENCE, S.C. -- “Ay say, there is a weasel in the chicken yard!”

-- Foghorn Leghorn

College athletics has always had its share of “snake oil salesmen”. But since the birth of that bastard son known as the NCAA Transfer Portal, and his equally illegitimate cousin, NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), assistant football and basketball coaches are barking out in front of the carnival like never before.

Once upon a time, college football and basketball players had to sit out a year if they wanted to transfer to another school. On October 15, 2018, the Transfer Portal was formed to make the transfer process quicker and easier for players and coaches, and last year legislation was passed allowing transfers to play immediately.

Since the end of football season, more than 2,000 FBS players have entered the portal. Lincoln Riley and USC have already added more than 10 big-time transfers to the Trojans’ roster.

Last year, over 1,700 college basketball players were in the portal. Baylor won the national championship with over half its roster coming from “free-agency” transfers.