GARY EDWARDS: You just have to laugh

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When things get so absurd and so stupid and so ridiculous that you just can’t bear it, you cannot help but turn everything into a joke.
--David Byrne, lead singer for Talking Heads
That, the fact I am quoting the lead singer for Talking Heads, is in itself evidence enough of how absurd our world is. I applaud Kyrie Irving for keeping his feet planted firmly on his flat earth (look it up, kids) and rejecting, well, just about everything.
The last eighteen months or so have reminded me “life is a jest of the Gods…” and at times the only remedy, the only elixir worth its salt, is laughter. If you could peer behind my face mask, you’d see I am grinning like a possum.
I’ve been grinning, grinning for the last eighteen months, grinning through cancelled basketball games, and false positive COVID tests, and true positive COVID tests (not for myself, mind you, but for some of my players).
Thankfully, none of my players had severe symptoms. My heart goes out to those of you who have been affected; laughter, yet tears. Joy, yet sorrow.
But I am vaccinated now, so no testing for me, and if I can negotiate my way through the streets of New York City without getting shot or catching on fire, I can dine in one of the three or four restaurants still in business there.
Vaccinated or not, I can still hunker down with 80,000 of my closest friends at an SEC football game. Heck, COVID is probably the least of our worries when we are spitting out “Woo Pig Sooie” at the top of our lungs.
Biden. Trump. The population of the United States of America is 333,585,423. I’m not even going to state the obvious.
My son called last night. He is an assistant principal at a middle school in North Carolina.
One sixth grader, in the course of one day, smashed a computer, drew obscene pictures in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the school, and called a teacher a homophobic slur.
And all his parents wanted to talk about was the school’s masking policy.
A rock hit my windshield the other day. I called the windshield repair place and I talked with a lady in Iowa, and then a lady in the Philippines, and then after 26 minutes I had my appointment to get my windshield fixed.
The windshield repair place is one mile from my house.
Soon, my 2021-2022 men’s basketball team at Francis Marion University will begin playing games and competing in Conference Carolinas for the first time. I am hopeful my guys can have a more “normal” season.
After the last eighteen months, they deserve some fun.