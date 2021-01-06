Besides, the name of the tournament would have to change. “Tournament for really good years” doesn't hold much appeal.

It fits for Schauffele, who did everything but win (even with the low score at East Lake).

He needed two putts from 35 feet on the final hole last year to win at Kapalua, only to three-putt for par in 30 mph gusts. That led to a three-man playoff won by Justin Thomas. He also had chances at Colonial and Shadow Creek.

And he's lucky to be back at Kapalua in other ways. Schauffele tested positive for the coronavirus a week before Christmas, and he finished the self-isolation in time to make the trip to Maui.

“I got COVID, and the reason I'm here is because of COVID, so there's always a couple ways to look at it,” he said. “But yes, it is very strange to play in a Tournament of Champions without an official win.”

Kapalua also is the first tournament for Johnson since he won the Masters on Nov. 15. He decided not to play in the Mayakoba Classic and arrived last week on Maui to start shaking off the rust. Johnson and Thomas have played every year since 2016, the longest active streak for the winners-only event.

For others, Kapalua is a welcome return.