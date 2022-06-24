Hartsville's Brian Hickman finds solitude in golf

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brian Hickman is not superstitious. But before the Hartsville Middle School principal putts, he makes sure to read his ball marker.

“I have to read it before a putt, and it reads, ‘Keep calm and sink this putt,’” Hickman said before teeing off in Friday’s first round of the QAT Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club. He is one of 102 players.

The ball marker brings him solitude on the green. Over time, Hickman learned to have solitude even along the fairways.

“I used to be a single handicap (7), and then had my first child and stopped playing,” Hickman said. “And then, I kind of got back into it and got good again, and then – just life happened. And I don’t get out too much. Over a couple of rounds of not playing very well, I don’t have expectations of shooting well, anymore.”

But Hickman is so close to shooting par. His best score has been a 75 at Traces or Hartsville Country Club.

“I don’t worry about it anymore,” Hickman said. “Now, I’m just a hacker who likes to have a good time and drink a couple of drinks on the course and hit the ball. And then, chase it and hit it again.”

In golf, which can be quite frustrating, Hickman has learned to enjoy it for different reasons.

“It’s just some solitude, stress relief for me, mainly.” Hickman said. “To me, it's about being out by yourself or with friends and being in your own head and getting rid of some thoughts and replacing them with some peace.”

Hickman, while dating his future wife, took up golf to play with his future father-in-law.

“My first time hitting the ball off a tee, it was ugly; it didn’t go far,” Hickman said, laughing. “It’s still ugly now after all these years. But it’s a little bit better and a little more consistent. I started playing when I was 24, so I’ve been playing for about 25 years.”

Hickman still has had success in his flight, in which he twice placed second. He was two strokes away from winning last year’s flight.

Meanwhile, Hickman still seeks his first hole-in-one. It would be quite a feat if that happens this weekend since this tournament now gives players the ability to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

“I’m the only person in my group of friends that has never hit a hole-in-one,” Hickman said. “I have come close several times. And now, I don’t even try. I just try to hit the green. If it goes in, it goes in. And if it doesn’t, I don’t even care.”

Of course, Hickman would be happy to earn a gift certificate from the tournament so he can buy supplies in the pro shop.

“I’m probably due for a new glove for when I wear one,” Hickman said. “Golf balls, of course, are also always needed.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.