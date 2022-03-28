Hartsville's Mitchell Vance finishes 2nd for FMU in Seahawk Intercollegiate

WALLACE, N.C. -- Junior Mitchell Vance shot one-over-par 73 on Monday and his second-place finish led Francis Marion to a fourth-place finish in the Seahawk Intercollegiate.

The fourth-place finish is the fourth Top-5 finish for FMU this season. The Patriots fell one spot on Monday into fourth place after a 292 final-round score and a total of 871.

After Vance occupied first place in the players’ standings after a 36-hole total of seven-under-par 137, he dropped to second despite shooting only 1 over Monday. His career-best 54-holes of 210 was three strokes off the tournament record. The Hartsville native recorded 17 birdies through 54 holes, which was the most among all golfers at the tournament.

The scores for the remainder of the Patriot lineup included senior Grant Sellers (73-75-72---220) tied for 23rd place, junior Carlos Garre (73-73-75--221) tied for 28th place, junior Casper Kennedy (72-76-74--222) tied for 32nd place, and senior McClure Thompson (79-80-73--232) placed 63rd. Sellers led with 42 pars throughout the tournament. His even-par 72 was the Patriots’ low round Monday.

Francis Marion will conclude its regular-season schedule April 11-12 at the Wofford Invitational.