Hartsville's Tiyon Evans leaving Tennessee for transfer portal

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Former Hartsville star running back Tiyon Evans is leaving the University of Tennessee and entering the transfer portal.
On his Twitter account Friday, he posted:
"First of all, I wanna thank the Lord for blessing me with the ability to do what I love to do.
Secondly, to the Vol Nation, I thank each and every one of you for the undying support that you give. That itself will last with me forever.
I wanna thank (Tennessee coach Josh Heupel) and his staff for giving me a chance here at UT to be a Vol when he got the position and throughout the journey I have made some friendships that will last a lifetime. To all my brothers, love.
After praying to God and giving myself time to think on what's best for me and my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and weigh my options."
This season, Evans has carried the ball 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 74 yards and another score.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
