Hartsville's Trae Hannibal enters transfer portal again

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trae Hannibal is on the move again.

The 2019 Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, from Hartsville, tweeted Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal after one season at Murray State. He played his first two seasons at South Carolina.

"I find myself once again being led to step out on faith and trust that this journey is uniquely mine and I will prevail wherever God places me," Hannibal tweeted.

This season, Hannibal was part of the Racers' Ohio Valley Conference championship team, and it reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. In the first-round win against San Francisco, Hannibal tied for a team-high 18 points.

For this season, Hannibal played in 34 games (started one) and averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

