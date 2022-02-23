Heber Watson no longer FDTC softball's coach; Brice Garand promoted from assistant to interim coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Heber Watson is no longer softball coach at Florence-Darlington Technical College, according to the team's website.

Brice Garand was promoted from assistant to interim coach.

Attempts have been made to contact Watson and FDTC athletic director Preston McDonald. It's not clear whether Watson, who started this season as coach and also guided the Stingers to the 2016 NJCAA Division II World Series, resigned or was fired.

Garand, a native of Edgefield, played for the Stingers from 2016-18. She was a part of the 2018 team that ranked number 9 nationally for the first time in the softball program’s history and the team that extended the program's all-time consecutive game winning record to 19 victories.

Outside of FDTC softball, Garand has coached youth softball and baseball and loves to teach the fundamentals of playing ball. In 2017, Garand took the Florence All-Stars 10U team to the state playoffs and finished as state runner-up.

Garand's experience also includes being a part of the Softball Factory, a program that provides softball players nationwide instructions, planning and guidance.

