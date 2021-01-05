Hope Richardson's double-double helps pace Coker women to win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker women's basketball team won 94-90 Monday against Newberry.

Ashauntee Nelson would knock down a clutch jumper with 58 seconds to play to break the 87-87 score, putting the Cobras ahead for good.

Former Darlington star Hope Richardson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ex-Hartsville standout, Saquita Joyner, also scored 12 points. Ahlea Myers led the Cobras with 24 points, and Nelson added 16. Abigail Keesling, meanwhile, added 11 points.

Today, Coker hosts Limestone at 5:30 p.m.

MEN

Queens 73

Coker 63

HARTSVILLE -- Queens led 37-15 at halftime. Meanwhile, the Cobras shot 39.3 percent, but Anthony Thomas made a career-high 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

It was Thomas' first career double-double in college.

Teammate Malcolm Kennedy added 15 points, and Courtney Murrell Jr. had nine points and nine rebounds.

Coker hosts Limestone at 8 p.m. today.