Ilsaisaane Tyree joins Coker's tennis coaching staff

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Ilsaisaane Tyree has been hired as Coker University's new assistant tennis coach.

Tyree spent the last 10 years working in public accounting for various size firms around the country, while also being the assistant girls tennis coach at the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics during the fall of 2018. Tyree has been an active member of the United States Tennis Association leagues in South Carolina, and also sits on various boards within the community.

"I am excited for the future of the Coker Tennis Program by the hiring of Ilaisaane Tyree as our Assistant Coach," said Coker coach Tom Simpson. "She will add a new sense of personal maturity along with a championship-level Division II history as a player to the staff."

Tyree played collegiate tennis at Division II University of Charleston (W.V.), where she was a member of back-to-back West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship teams. She posted a winning career record in both singles and doubles play, including a 21-2 singles record as a senior. As a senior, she was also the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Arthur Ashe Award winner, and a national finalist for the award.

Tyree holds a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting from the University of Charleston, and is pursuing a Master's of Science in College Athletic Administration at Coker.