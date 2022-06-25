Kemp DeWitt finds fun in the game of golf

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kemp DeWitt began playing golf in the eighth grade at Trinity Collegiate. He was part of the Titans’ third-place team in the state his senior year, and he has loved the game ever since.

While playing in this weekend's QAT Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club, he carded a first-round score of 83 Friday.

But chasing low scores is not the reason he enjoys being on the course.

“This is my home course,” DeWitt said. “I went out for golf because a bunch of my buddies played, and I didn’t have a spring sport to play. So, I started playing golf and really enjoyed it. I usually play three times a week; we’ve got a group of about eight guys who like to play on Saturdays and get 18 holes in. I’ve been playing here my whole life. It’s not as long as some of the courses around here, and I like how this course plays.”

DeWitt, who is Trinity’s director of athletic communications and coached the Titans’ J.V. boys’ basketball team to a region crown, recalled first hitting a golf ball.

“It was tough,” DeWitt said. “But over the years, it has gotten a lot better. I just like to be with my friends outside and enjoy the camaraderie and everything. I really enjoy the game, and I also like watching it, as well.”

As with every golfer, there is always a part of the game in need of improvement.

“The driver struggles a lot. But hopefully, it does a lot better today,” said DeWitt, whose best nine-hole score is 36, and “78 or 79" in an 18-hole round. “I’ve learned discipline from the game.”

Golf might be a challenging game to play, but there are many lessons from it that can be applied to life.

“I think that golf has a lot of parallels to life, like bouncing back and not getting down on yourself,” DeWitt said. “You learn that you can always bounce back."

When DeWitt is watching golf on television, he has his favorite.

“It’s Justin Thomas,” he said. “I wish I could play like him, but I’m light years behind. He has intensity, and his swing is one of the better ones on the PGA Tour. He brings a lot of energy to golf.”

Meanwhile, DeWitt attempts to build his own energy for the tournament that goes through Sunday. There are several fight levels, and pro-shop gift certificates are up for grabs.

“I was third in my flight last year, so I’m looking to build off that,” DeWitt said. “I would look for golf balls, tees in the pro shop. Maybe, I could get a shirt or two. But golf balls are always needed.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.