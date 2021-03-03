Keturah Hunter wins Horizon League title in weight throw

FLORENCE, S.C. — Keturah Hunter was determined to win a conference championship in the weight throw.

After finishing second twice in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for South Carolina State, Hunter did not get a chance to try and win last spring because championships were canceled by the pandemic. But after graduating in three years with a degree in criminal justice, Hunter — still a red-shirt junior because she keeps her eligibility from last spring — earned a scholarship to Robert Morris, where she is pursuing her master's in cyber security.

And in last week’s Horizon League indoor track championship, Hunter did more than win the weight-throw conference championship. Her distance of 18.77 meters in Indianapolis, Indiana, broke a program record that had stood for 16 years.

“It is tough practicing and training while going through a master's program, but I did it,” Hunter said. “I’m just happy and excited, now.”

Hunter, who played on the Wilson girls’ basketball team that reached the state championship game in 2017, did have offers to play college basketball. But when a track offer came along, she saw that as the right opportunity.