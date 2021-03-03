 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keturah Hunter wins Horizon League title in weight throw
0 comments

Keturah Hunter wins Horizon League title in weight throw

{{featured_button_text}}
keturah.jpg

Former Wilson High School student-athlete Keturah Hunter stands on the first-place podium after winning the Horizon League's indoor-track weight-throw championship for Robert Morris University.

 SUBMITTED

FLORENCE, S.C. — Keturah Hunter was determined to win a conference championship in the weight throw.

After finishing second twice in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for South Carolina State, Hunter did not get a chance to try and win last spring because championships were canceled by the pandemic. But after graduating in three years with a degree in criminal justice, Hunter — still a red-shirt junior because she keeps her eligibility from last spring — earned a scholarship to Robert Morris, where she is pursuing her master's in cyber security.

And in last week’s Horizon League indoor track championship, Hunter did more than win the weight-throw conference championship. Her distance of 18.77 meters in Indianapolis, Indiana, broke a program record that had stood for 16 years.

“It is tough practicing and training while going through a master's program, but I did it,” Hunter said. “I’m just happy and excited, now.”

Hunter, who played on the Wilson girls’ basketball team that reached the state championship game in 2017, did have offers to play college basketball. But when a track offer came along, she saw that as the right opportunity.

And while she was lifting weights for the South Carolina State track team, coaches noticed her potential for the weight-throw event.

“At the conference championship, I think it was my second throw in the first round that won it,” Hunter recalled. “But I didn’t know for sure that I had won. Honestly, you really don’t know until after everybody finishes. Anybody can throw good on any day. So, you just have to wait and see how it goes.”

But when the event was over, Hunter was ready to step onto the first-place podium.

“This means a whole lot to me,” Hunter said. “I worked hard and lifted as hard as I could. I struggled really hard, but I did it. Now, I just want to get even better and have a chance to win another one next year.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert