Kornblut: Gamecocks won't beat Tigers but could make bowl game

FLORENCE, S.C. − Sports analyst Phil Kornblut didn't pick the Gamecocks to defeat the Tigers in last year's football season and isn't going to pick them this year either.

That said, though, he did say he saw a path that could get the Gamecocks to a bowl game this year with six wins.

Kornblut Wednesday spoke to the Florence Lions Club at Florence Country Club.

"Looking at South Carolina and Clemson for the coming year it's kind of a broken record. I wish we could sing you a different song than we've done the past several years but it's still the same. Clemson looks very very good for winning the ACC once again," Kornblut told the Lions.

Clemson is well situated offensively, though the offensive line may have some learning to do.

Defensively the Tigers may have the best line in the country, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That, though, is all hearsay as nobody has been allowed in to watch the practices.

Georgia will be the test for Clemson, he said -- and the Tigers are favored.