Kornblut: Gamecocks won't beat Tigers but could make bowl game

FLORENCE, S.C. − Sports analyst Phil Kornblut didn't pick the Gamecocks to defeat the Tigers in last year's football season and isn't going to pick them this year either.
That said, though, he did say he saw a path that could get the Gamecocks to a bowl game this year with six wins.
Kornblut Wednesday spoke to the Florence Lions Club at Florence Country Club.
"Looking at South Carolina and Clemson for the coming year it's kind of a broken record. I wish we could sing you a different song than we've done the past several years but it's still the same. Clemson looks very very good for winning the ACC once again," Kornblut told the Lions.
Clemson is well situated offensively, though the offensive line may have some learning to do.
Defensively the Tigers may have the best line in the country, he said.
That, though, is all hearsay as nobody has been allowed in to watch the practices.
Georgia will be the test for Clemson, he said -- and the Tigers are favored.
If Clemson beats Georgia, They're a slight favorite, it'll be good for them. Either one that loses will still have a chance to make the playoffs and win their league championships," Kornblut said.
Were Clemson to play to win the ACC they'd likely play against North Carolina or Miami in the title game, he said.
The bar for success for the Gamecocks is set somewhat lower than the national championship, he said.
"Las Vegas, they're pretty smart out there, they don't make a lot of mistakes, they have the Gamecocks over/under on wins at 3.5," Kornblut said. "That means they're going to beat Eastern Illinois, Vanderbilt and Troy. That's three right there. So, obviously they're going to do better than that.
"They could go to East Carolina and beat them, and that's huge," Kornblut said. "If they can win that they're 2-0 heading into Athens and they're not going to win in Athens and they'll be 2-1 coming out of Athens."
"You have to win the home games. Can they beat Kentucky at home?" he said. A late-season win against Auburn is also a possibility, he said.
The Gamecocks open their season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. The Tigers open their season against Georgia Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.