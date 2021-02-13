Lander's tempo too much for FMU women, who are now 0-8

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lander was off and running Saturday, and Francis Marion couldn’t keep up.
NCAA Division II’s second-ranked Bearcats scored 21 first-half points on the fast break and relied on their depth to set the tone for Saturday’s 81-61 win on the Patriots’ home floor. Coach Jeri Porter’s FMU team remains winless this season at 0-8.
Lander, also ranked No. 1 in D2’s Southeast Region, also outscored the Patriots 13-5 in bench points before halftime (22-13 for the game). That fast-paced tempo by the Bearcats also created multiple opportunities for their players to drive to the basket and get fouled, which resulted in an 11-of-18 effort from the free-throw line during the first half.
"Lander is a good basketball team, and we didn't do a very good job of staying in front of them, defensively," said Porter, whose team was outscored 36-11 for the game in fast-break points. "We knew they were a team that really relies on getting into the paint. And I was a little bit disappointed that we didn't do a better of job of settling down and guarding the ball."
Francis Marion led 16-13 with 3:46 left in the first quarter, but the Bearcats’ Zamiya Passmore put her team in front for good with six unanswered points to cap a 9-1 run. Passmore finished with a game-high 28 points, followed by teammate Makaila Cange with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Late in first quarter, Lander teammate Jakiyah Parker sank a 3-pointer and a jumper after that to give the Bearcats their biggest first-half lead at 31-19.
"At the end of the day, you've got to hit shots," Porter said. "I feel like we got some good looks at the rim. We just didn't knock down enough shots."
Francis Marion trailed 60-45 with 4:51 left in the third quarter, and Lander’s speed and depth became an even bigger challenge as the game progressed.
"You kind of know what you're going to get when you see Lander," Porter said. "They are up and down, their tempo is fast, and they do a really great job of creating offense with their defense. They are great in transition. So, a lot of times, we go into games where we don't necessarily want to get into a track meet with them.
"At the same time, in order for us to get a little bit of our own rhythm going, we've got to play a little bit fast as well," she added. "So, for us, a lot of it is picking and choosing our spots where we can get some things going."
With less than a minute remaining in Saturday's game, the only suspense left was whether Lander's lead could reach 20 points. It did just that, 81-61, with a Tyasia Freeman layup with 38.7 seconds left. The Patriots (0-7 Peach Belt Conference) were led by Scarlett Gilmore and Aniyah Oliver with 12 points each, followed by Lauryn Taylor with 11.