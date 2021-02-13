Lander's tempo too much for FMU women, who are now 0-8

"At the end of the day, you've got to hit shots," Porter said. "I feel like we got some good looks at the rim. We just didn't knock down enough shots."

Francis Marion trailed 60-45 with 4:51 left in the third quarter, and Lander’s speed and depth became an even bigger challenge as the game progressed.

"You kind of know what you're going to get when you see Lander," Porter said. "They are up and down, their tempo is fast, and they do a really great job of creating offense with their defense. They are great in transition. So, a lot of times, we go into games where we don't necessarily want to get into a track meet with them.

"At the same time, in order for us to get a little bit of our own rhythm going, we've got to play a little bit fast as well," she added. "So, for us, a lot of it is picking and choosing our spots where we can get some things going."

With less than a minute remaining in Saturday's game, the only suspense left was whether Lander's lead could reach 20 points. It did just that, 81-61, with a Tyasia Freeman layup with 38.7 seconds left. The Patriots (0-7 Peach Belt Conference) were led by Scarlett Gilmore and Aniyah Oliver with 12 points each, followed by Lauryn Taylor with 11.

