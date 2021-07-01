Latta's Dylan Brewer homers for Blowfish in win over RedWolves

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Latta's Dylan Brewer homered and finished 2 for 4 with three RBI for Lexington, which won 14-9 Thursday over Florence.
The Clemson star's two-run homer was in the seventh inning. The Blowfish led 5-0 and never looked back.
Florence's Will Hardee had an RBI for the RedWolves, which scored three in the third and and five in the eighth to attempt to rally. Brady Wortham was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Kyle McShaffrey was 2 for 5 with an RBI for Florence.
Florence's overall record is 8-16 and will host Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday.
