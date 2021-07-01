 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latta's Dylan Brewer homers for Blowfish in win over RedWolves
0 Comments
Coastal Plain League

Latta's Dylan Brewer homers for Blowfish in win over RedWolves

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Latta's Dylan Brewer homered and finished 2 for 4 with three RBI for Lexington, which won 14-9 Thursday over Florence.

The Clemson star's two-run homer was in the seventh inning. The Blowfish led 5-0 and never looked back.

Florence's Will Hardee had an RBI for the RedWolves, which scored three in the third and and five in the eighth to attempt to rally. Brady Wortham was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and  Kyle McShaffrey was 2 for 5 with an RBI for Florence.

Florence's overall record is 8-16 and will host Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday.

DYLAN BREWER

Brewer

 Clemson
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet these MLB games today

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RedWolves drop to 3-9
College

RedWolves drop to 3-9

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence lost 4-1 Monday to Savannah. It was the RedWolves’ sixth loss in their past seven games, and they are in last place …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert