Letton's score pushes Patriots past Pacers

AIKEN, S.C. -- Freshman midfielder Kandace Letton scored her first collegiate goal in the 18th minute and that was enough to push Francis Marion University to a 1-0 road win over USC Aiken, Monday night (March 29) in Peach Belt Conference women’s soccer action.

Francis Marion ends its covid-delayed 2020 campaign with two straight wins and a 4-6-0 record. Two of the defeats were by one goal in overtime. This marked the first season for new head coach Chelsea Parker.

Letton’s score came at the 17:23 mark when she found the back of the net after receiving a cross from senior Dayle McEwen.

FMU sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets posted four saves en route to her second complete-match clean sheet of the year. She made second-half saves in the 59th and 62nd minutes. The Patriots outshot the Pacers 7-6 and doubled up USCA in corner kicks 8-4.

McEwen and freshman Ambrea Hills led the Patriots with two shots apiece.

Georgia Martell played the opening 57 minutes in goal for USCA, while Mary Cecil tended goal for the final 33 minutes and made one save.

Letton is a native of West Columbia and a graduate of Northside Christian Academy.