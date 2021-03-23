LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball signs JUCO catcher

FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of catcher Josh Cowan of Blythewood during the 2021 signing period. He will enroll at FMU next fall and suit up for the Patriots in 2022.
Cowan, 6-0 and 210 pounds, is a sophomore at USC-Lancaster, where he plays under the direction of Nick Calhoun. This season, he is batting .216 with five runs scored, four doubles, and eight runs batted in.
Behind the plate, he has allowed only nine stolen bases in 14 games with three caught stealing.
As a freshman, he hit .303 with 11 runs scored, two homers, 10 RBIs, and a .465 on-base percentage, while helping lead USCL to a 19-4 record before the covid pandemic ended the season.
He is a graduate of Blythewood High School, where he was a four-year letterman for coach Banks Faulkner. Cowan was named to the SCDI All-Tournament team in both 2017 and 2019, and was selected to the IV-AAAAA All-Region squad in 2019.
He also played in the 2019 North-South All-Star Game.
Cowan is a product of the same high as current Patriot third baseman Todd Mattox.
“Josh is a very skilled catcher,” Inabinet said. “He has a strong arm, blocks, and receives the ball well. He is currently having a really good year at USC Lancaster. We feel that he will come in and challenge for the number one spot.”
The current Francis Marion squad will return to action on Friday (March 26) at 6 p.m. beginning a three-game Peach Belt Conference series against USC Aiken.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Coker 1
Limestone 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University field hockey stunned Limestone in an overtime thriller on Tuesday by a score of 1-0.
The teams played a scoreless first half, with Coker edging Limestone 2-0 in shots through 30 minutes. The teams were tied 6-6 in shots after three quarters, before Limestone out-shot Coker 6-1 in the fourth. The teams went to overtime scoreless.
The Cobras dominated the overtime period, out-shooting Limestone 6-1 and earning seven penalty corners to Limestone's one. The final penalty corner of the game was the one that counted, as Britt Kabo fired a slapper off a stick in front that deflected up into the air and eventually over the shoulder of Limestone netminder Tereza Koprivova into the back of the cage with 12 seconds to go in the overtime period.
Both teams finished with 13 shots, while Coker out-worked Limestone for penalty corners 12-4. Kabo led the Cobras with five shots, while Kelsey Sithole also registered three shots. Victoria Humphreys recorded two shots on the day, while Skyler Earle, Coda Fisher and Payton O'Toole each had one. Kelsey Gibbons (2-0) made two saves on the afternoon between the pipes.
The Cobras (3-1, 3-1 SACC) return to action Wednesday to host Newberry in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action. The action begins at 2 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.