LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball signs JUCO catcher

FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of catcher Josh Cowan of Blythewood during the 2021 signing period. He will enroll at FMU next fall and suit up for the Patriots in 2022.

Cowan, 6-0 and 210 pounds, is a sophomore at USC-Lancaster, where he plays under the direction of Nick Calhoun. This season, he is batting .216 with five runs scored, four doubles, and eight runs batted in.

Behind the plate, he has allowed only nine stolen bases in 14 games with three caught stealing.

As a freshman, he hit .303 with 11 runs scored, two homers, 10 RBIs, and a .465 on-base percentage, while helping lead USCL to a 19-4 record before the covid pandemic ended the season.

He is a graduate of Blythewood High School, where he was a four-year letterman for coach Banks Faulkner. Cowan was named to the SCDI All-Tournament team in both 2017 and 2019, and was selected to the IV-AAAAA All-Region squad in 2019.

He also played in the 2019 North-South All-Star Game.

Cowan is a product of the same high as current Patriot third baseman Todd Mattox.