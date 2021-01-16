LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men beat North Georgia on road

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Career days from Langston Gaither and Holden Redparth helped the Francis Marion men's basketball team to a 76-69 road win over the North Georgia on Saturday.
Gaither, a junior forward, finished with a career-high 28 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Gaither is second in PBC in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game.
Redparth, a Rockville, Md., native, also posted a career best with 26 points, while hauling down nine rebounds. He shot 50 percent from 3-point range, and was 7 of 9 from the charity stripe. He currently ranks No. 1 in PBC in 3-point percentage (46.7) and 3-point field goals per game (3.5). He also sits at No. 3 in PBC in scoring, averaging 22.8 points a game. Francis Marion is the only team in the PBC with two top-five scorers.
After FMU led 37-27 at halftime, the Patriots stretched their lead to 62-36. But a FMU technical foul sparked an 11-0 North Georgia run. Then, the Nighthawks got within three. But Gaither nailed a jumper with 37 seconds left and Redparth drained three free throws after that.
Francis Marion (2-2 overall, 2-2 Peach Belt Conference) will return to Florence for a weekday Peach Belt Conference matchup against USC Aiken on Wednesday. Tip-off time will be announced later this week. Attendance will be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list, and a limited number of students. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.
Tusculum 58
Coker 50
GREENEVILLE, TENN. -- Tusculum went on a run to extend its lead to 12 points with seven minutes to play and went on to win over the Cobras.
Chandler Lindsey paced the Cobras with 16 points, while Christopher Fordham added 12.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 10 Tusculum 92
Coker 51
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- Coker's women lost 92-51 Saturday to 10th-ranked Tusculum.
Ahlea Myers led the Cobras with 12 points, followed by Abigail Keesling and Raya Coley with nine each.