LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men beat North Georgia on road

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Career days from Langston Gaither and Holden Redparth helped the Francis Marion men's basketball team to a 76-69 road win over the North Georgia on Saturday.

Gaither, a junior forward, finished with a career-high 28 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Gaither is second in PBC in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Redparth, a Rockville, Md., native, also posted a career best with 26 points, while hauling down nine rebounds. He shot 50 percent from 3-point range, and was 7 of 9 from the charity stripe. He currently ranks No. 1 in PBC in 3-point percentage (46.7) and 3-point field goals per game (3.5). He also sits at No. 3 in PBC in scoring, averaging 22.8 points a game. Francis Marion is the only team in the PBC with two top-five scorers.

After FMU led 37-27 at halftime, the Patriots stretched their lead to 62-36. But a FMU technical foul sparked an 11-0 North Georgia run. Then, the Nighthawks got within three. But Gaither nailed a jumper with 37 seconds left and Redparth drained three free throws after that.