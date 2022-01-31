LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men lose to Southern Wesleyan

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pesky Francis Marion University squad led by 11 at halftime and sparked an 11-5 run in the last two minutes to rally, but would fall to Southern Wesleyan University 70-65 in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play on January 31.
The Patriots (8-10, 6-10) will be traveling to this weekend to face Lees-McRae College on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and King (Tenn.) University on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Freshmen forward Nick Silva led the Patriots with 17 points and nine rebounds, recording his tenth-career double-figure outing. He shot 7-of-17 from the floor as well as knocking down 2-of-4 from behind the arc. Junior guard Tionne Rollins followed with 15 points and grabbed four steals in the contest, while freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. added nine points and four steals.
Senior guard Demarcus Addie of the Warriors led SWU (11-5, 9-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Ta’Jay Dunlap also posted 17 points and dished out six assists.
FMU and SWU would keep the score close for a majority of the first half, with Rollins knocking down the first score on a layup. The Patriots followed up with a pair of jumpers from freshmen guard Jose Benitez and freshmen forward Jonah Pierce to draw within 7-6. The Patriots regained the lead after a sophomore forward Yohan-Steve Yebga’s hook shot at 8-7.
After the first eight minutes, FMU held the lead for the remainder of the first half. The Patriots went into halftime with an 11-point lead (34-23) after a pair of Silva baskets and a SaintCyr Jr. layup closed the stanza with a 6-0 FMU run.
Southern Wesleyan scored the first 10 points of the second half to pull within 34-33. The Patriots extended their margin to 47-40 after a pull-up jumper by Rollins with 11:39 left. SWU responded with an 11 straight points to regain the lead for good.
Following an FMU free throw, the Warriors once again scored 11 consecutive points to complete a 22-1 spurt that extended their lead to 62-48. Trailing by 12 with 2:49 remaining, FMU brought the deficit down to two points (65-63) on a lay-in by Benitez with 56 seconds left.
Dunlap sealed the win with two free throws with 3.9 ticks left.
Francis Marion ended the game shooting 27-of-63 (42.9%) from the field, while the Warriors shot 23-of-52 (44.2%) from the floor. The Patriots knocked down 5-of-18 (27.8%) from behind the arc and Southern Wesleyan hit 5-of-19 (26.3%). FMU made 6-of-11 from the line (54.5%), and the Warriors sank 19-29 (65.5%).
