LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men lose to Southern Wesleyan

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pesky Francis Marion University squad led by 11 at halftime and sparked an 11-5 run in the last two minutes to rally, but would fall to Southern Wesleyan University 70-65 in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play on January 31.

The Patriots (8-10, 6-10) will be traveling to this weekend to face Lees-McRae College on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and King (Tenn.) University on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Freshmen forward Nick Silva led the Patriots with 17 points and nine rebounds, recording his tenth-career double-figure outing. He shot 7-of-17 from the floor as well as knocking down 2-of-4 from behind the arc. Junior guard Tionne Rollins followed with 15 points and grabbed four steals in the contest, while freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. added nine points and four steals.

Senior guard Demarcus Addie of the Warriors led SWU (11-5, 9-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Ta’Jay Dunlap also posted 17 points and dished out six assists.