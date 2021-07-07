LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer's Hoejland Academic All-American

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior forward Magnus Hoejland has been selected to the prestigious 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Men’s Soccer Team. Hoejland was named to the 11-member third team.
Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-America Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020-21 program.
A native of Holstebro, Denmark, Hoejland earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business economics (magna cum laude) in May, finishing with a 3.902 grade point average.
He started nine matches in this past spring’s delayed and abbreviated season. He registered two goals and one assist on six shots after making a switch from the defensive backline to a striker position at the start of the season. Hoejland helped lead the Patriots to a 4-3-4 record and the squad’s second consecutive appearance in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title match.
He was tabbed for the PBC Team of Academic Distinction twice, and has been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion. He earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020 and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. He garnered PBC All-Tournament Team recognition in 2019.
He appeared in 40 matches over the past three seasons for FMU.
Hoejland is a product of HHX Holstebro.
Twenty-four of the 33 members of the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Men’s Soccer Team have at least a 3.80 GPA, with seven student-athletes maintaining a perfect 4.00 GPA.
Coker's Kabo, White earn CoSIDA academic honor
AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University field hockey sophomore Britt Kabo and women's golf junior Jordan White have been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Women's At-Large First Team, announced by the organization Thursday.
Kabo is a two-time selection to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, a two time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Scholar of Distinction and a two-time member of the NFHCA National Academic Squad. She was the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Championship Tournament MVP and has been a two-time First Team All-Conference selection. She was named the NFHCA National Offensive Player of thre Week on Mar. 17, before being named the Missy Paterson Hernandez Female Athletic Performer of the Year at Coker's seventh annual FANG Awards.
This is Kabo's first career Academic All-District selection. The Maarssen, Netherlands native is the daughter of Kris and Natacha Kabo, and is a business administration major with a 4.0 grdae point average.
White is a two-time Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar, a three-time South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll and a two-time recipient of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award. White also helped the 2019-20 Coker women's golf team to the eighth-highest team GPA in Division II women's golf (3.779).
This is White's first career Academic All-District selection. The Myrtle Beach native is the daughter of Mandee White, and is a communications major with a 4.0 GPA.