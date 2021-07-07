LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer's Hoejland Academic All-American

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior forward Magnus Hoejland has been selected to the prestigious 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Men’s Soccer Team. Hoejland was named to the 11-member third team.

Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-America Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020-21 program.

A native of Holstebro, Denmark, Hoejland earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business economics (magna cum laude) in May, finishing with a 3.902 grade point average.

He started nine matches in this past spring’s delayed and abbreviated season. He registered two goals and one assist on six shots after making a switch from the defensive backline to a striker position at the start of the season. Hoejland helped lead the Patriots to a 4-3-4 record and the squad’s second consecutive appearance in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title match.