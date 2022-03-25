LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Former Wilson star Zion Keith leaves Wake Forest football, enters transfer portal

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Wilson star, Zion Keith, is leaving Wake Forest football to enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter account.

“These past four years have been some of the best years of my life through the bowl wins and tough losses,” Keith tweeted Saturday. “Wake Forest has helped shape me to be a better man and has shown me that if you work hard enough, all the hard work will pay off.”

This past season, Keith made 37 tackles (31 solo) and an interception.

BASEBALL

Francis Marion 15, Emmanuel 3: FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Make it 70 consecutive baseball games Francis Marion’s Todd Mattox has safely reached base. He is 18 shy of the NCAA Division II record.

In Game 1 of the Patriots’ Saturday doubleheader against Emmanuel, Mattox drew a walk. During the Patriots’ 15-3 win in that game, Darius Nobles hit a three-run homer and tripled. Teammate Leniel Gonzalez also hit a three-run homer.

Teammates Will Hardee and Lex Tuten doubled (one and three RBI, respectively), and Tanner Wakefield doubled twice and had two RBI.

USC Sumter 8-5, FDTC 2-3: SUMTER — The Stingers’ program-best, 17-game winning streak ended. In Game 1, USCS took control in the bottom of the fourth with two run-scoring singles, and another scoring on a balk. Although Scott McDonough homered for the Stingers, the Fire Ants pulled back away.

In Game 2, after an RBI triple by Ben Venables gave the Stingers a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, a three-run homer by USCS in the bottom half helped the Fire Ants pull away again.

Jackson Hoshour homered for the Stingers (26-9) in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 8-22, Southern Wesleyan 2-1: CENTRAL — In Game 1, solo homers were hit by the Patriots’ Megan Matsil and Danielle Karacson, and Ashtyn Patterson hit a three-run homer. Karacson and Matsil also doubled, as did Emma Moberg. Rachel Davis was the winning pitcher.

In Game 2, Matsil hit a two-run homer, Moberg a three-run shot, and Patterson a grand slam. Teammate Katie Smith added two doubles and a triple, and Karacson doubled three times, and Grace Trautman doubled twice. Casey Kurent was the winning pitcher.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6, Emmanuel 1: FLORENCE — The Conference Carolinas-leading Patriots won all their singles matches, as well as the match at No. 1 doubles.

MEN’S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6, Emmanuel 1: FLORENCE — The Patriots went undefeated in singles, and won at No. 1 doubles.

FridayBASEBALL

Emmanuel 19, Francis Marion 8: FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield led FMU with three hits, while graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles had two hits, a homer, and drove in four runs. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox went 2-for-4 and extended his streak of safely reaching base to 69 games.

Trailing 17-0 in the fifth inning, the Patriots got on the board when graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten led off with a double and later scored on an RBI-ground out by senior center fielder Bill Hanna.

FMU added a second tally in the sixth when junior shortstop Naphis Llanos drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a run-scoring single by Nobles. The Patriots plated six runs in the seventh, all crossing the plate with two outs. A trio of RBI-singles by Llanos, Mattox, and senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez proceeded a three-run homer by Nobles, his 10th long ball of the season.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 2-7, North Greenville 7-6: TIGERVILLE — In Game 2, FMU junior right-hander Casey Kurent pitched one-hit ball over six innings of relief work, allowing the Patriots to rally for an 11-inning win.

FMU is 18-13 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

FMU scored twice in the top of the 11th and held off a last-ditch effort by the Crusaders in the bottom of the frame. Patriot freshman designated hitter Emma Moberg was placed on second via the international tiebreaker rule to start the frame and went to third on a ground out. Senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson was hit by a pitch and then stole second base. On the play, NGU tried to pick Moberg off third, but the throw was wild allowing Moberg to score the go-ahead run.

One batter later, senior outfielder Danielle Karacson singled home Patterson with a key insurance run.

A lead-off homer in the fourth by FMU junior first baseman Savana Rosson trimmed the deficit to 3-1. It was Rosson’s 12th round-tripper of the season, one shy of the school single-season record. In the fifth, Karacson cut the margin to 3-2 with an RBI triple to right field. Rosson followed with a walk, and was replaced by pinch runner Amaya Hush who then stole second. Both Hush and Karacson scored when junior infielder Megan Matsil’s two-out fly ball to left field was misplayed.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6, Erskine 1: FLORENCE — Junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori rallied to win the doubles point for Francis Marion and the Patriots (7-3, 2-0) used that come-from-behind victory as a springboard for a 6-1 Conference Carolinas win.