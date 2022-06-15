LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: MSU-Mankato transfer to join FMU volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion women’s volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced that 6-foot-1 middle hitter Kalee Peter of Carroll, Iowa, will join the Patriot program this fall after transferring from Minnesota State University Mankato.

She will have two years to play at FMU.

During her freshman season, she appeared in 14 matches and averaged 0.30 kills and 0.50 blocks per set. She missed the next two seasons with a pair of injuries, but while part of the Mavericks program, she earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) All-Academic Team honors on multiple occasions.

She is a product of Kuemper Catholic High School, where she played for coaches Keith Stickrod, Nicole Martin, and John Wagner. She garnered All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State honors as a senior, while averaging 2.67 kills, 1.75 digs, and 1.41 blocks per set with an astounding .506 hitting percentage. She helped her prep squad to a five-year record of 118-18.

She was a four-sport athlete, earning multiple letters in basketball, softball, and track, in addition to volleyball.

“The physical addition of Kalee will be phenomenal for our middle position this coming season,” Baufield-Edwards said. “She will have an immediate impact and has made our middle position intimidating. Kalee has played at the highest of levels in Division II volleyball and has defended great college middles. To bring that amount of physical ability and experience to our roster is extremely exciting, and I am ready to see how she does competing against our conference and region opponents.”

Peter will be the eighth newcomer to join the FMU program that posted a 21-11 record last year, won the Conference Carolinas East Division and tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament.

Coker hires Bennett as new softball coach

HARTSVILLE - Brittany Bennett has been hired as Coker University's next softball coach, announced Wednesday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Bennett to Coker to lead our softball program," said Griffin. "I have had the privilege of watching her develop and grow the UNCP softball program the last nine years, athletically and academically, and I know she will continue the success of the Coker program."

Bennett comes to Coker after spending the last nine years at fellow Division II UNC Pembroke, where she amassed over 200 career wins. Under Bennett, the Braves advanced to the Peach Belt Conference tournament semifinals in 2021, while she was named PBC Coach of the Year.

In Bennett's tenure, UNCP softball has landed two on the Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II National Player of the Year Top 25 list, while having one as a finalist for the award. UNCP has also boasted two NFCA All-Americans, 24 All-Conference players and 19 conference Players of the Week. UNCP achieved a team grade point average of at least 3.2 every year under Bennett. P

rior to UNC Pembroke, Bennet served as an assistant coach at Georgia College and State University (2011-13), Lynn University (2008-11), UNC Wilmington (2007-08), University of Mount Olive (2006-07) and Southern Arkansas University (2004-06).

Bennett has also served on numerous national committees during her coaching career. She served as the Southeast region representative on the NFCA All-American Committee (2018-21), the NCAA Head Coaches Committee(2016-19), was the special advisor to the NCAA Head Coaches Committee (2019-22), served on the Peach Belt Conference Mentorship Committee (2020-21), the NFCA Ethics Committee (2015), NFCA Regional Advisory Committee (2021-22), the NFCA Mentoring Program (2019-22) and Women Leader in Sports (2021-Present).

"As soon as I stepped on campus, I could feel the pride Coker University has for its student-athletes," said Bennett. "I look forward to bringing back competitive softball at Coker and in the South Atlantic Conference. Dr. Griffin and her administration share a vision of where this program is headed, and I know the university and community will be excited with what this program will bring on the field and in the classroom. We can't wait to see you at Saleeby-Stokes Field."

Bennett holds a bachelor's of arts in business administration and computer information systems from Southern Arkansas, as well as a master's of science from Southern Arkansas in kinesiology.

Bennett has two sons, and currently resides in Laurinburg.