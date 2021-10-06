LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriot softball picks up NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors

Rylie Cordrey got things started with an unassisted goal just four minutes into the game, catching a deflected ball off a Mount Olive stick, beating a defender to her right then beating the Mount Olive goalie underneath her right pad. The Cobras would carry the lead to the second quarter.

The Trojans would string together some offensive momentum with a series of penalty corners in the second quarter, that ultimately led to the equalizer four and a half minutes into the period. Sophia Frugoni tied things up off an assist from Annefleur Moerkerken off a penalty corner, as the teams would go to the half tied 1-1.

The Trojans would net the game-winner just four minutes into the third quarter, when Avery Congleton scored from Moerkerken to put the Trojans ahead for good. Both teams garnered some offensive momentum in the later stages, but the Trojans came away with the conference victory.

Coker out-shot Mount Olive 13-9 in the game, led by four shots each from Britt Kabo and Cordrey. Lieke Bruijn registered three shots in the game, while Chase Lennon and Coda Fisher each had one. Kelsey Gibbons made two saves between the pipes.

The Cobras return to the Coker Athletic Field on Sunday to wrap up Homecoming weekend against Newberry. The game is set for 3 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.