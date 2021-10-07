LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriots host volleyball and soccer matches this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will all host Conference Carolinas matches this weekend.
The East Division-leading Patriot volleyball team (10-8, 6-0) will entertain Converse University (3-11, 3-2) on Friday (Oct. 8) at 6 p.m. and Belmont Abbey College on Saturday (Oct. 9) at 11 a.m. Both matches will take place in the Smith University Center and admission is free. All spectators are required to wear masks.
Saturday’s match will be the program’s annual Dig Pink Match as the team brings awareness to and raises funds for breast cancer research. Donations to the Side-Out Foundation may be made at https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/17748
Junior Gracie Davis leads FMU with 2.39 kills per set, while sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie is tallying 8.59 assists and 2.57 digs per set. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins paces the Patriot defense with 4.24 digs per set and is second in service aces with 23.
The Patriots lead the all-time series with Converse 22-4 and with Belmont Abbey 6-2.
The FMU women’s soccer team (2-8-0, 2-3-0) will play host to Lees-McRae College (7-2-0, 4-1-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by the Patriot men’s squad (5-4-1, 4-0-0) also hosting Lees-McRae (5-3-1, 3-1-0) at 4:30 p.m.
Both soccer matches will take place on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.
The Patriot women lead the all-time series with the Bobcats 4-1-0, while the FMU men trail in the series 1-5-1.
Coker softball players earn national honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ten Coker University softball players earned 2020-21 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athlete honors, recently announced by the organization.
These Cobras were part of a record year for the NFCA, as the organization broke its previous record for All-America Scholar-Athletes with over 8,800. Individuals who post a grade point average for the year above 3.5 earn All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.
Alex Alverson, Makayla Cuthbertson, Hannah Fisher, Mikayla Goodwin, Kayla Hawkins, Madison King, Hartsville's Jessica McWhorter, Kelsi Scott, Cierra Watts and Caitlyn Wray were honored for Coker.
This is Alverson's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Greenville, S.C., native is the daughter of Ericka Calhoun, Ray Calhoun and Adam Alverson, and graduated from Coker in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in communication.
This is Cuthbertson's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Indian Trail, N.C., native is the daughter of Camie Mullis and Tony Cuthbertson, and is a computer science major.
This is Fisher's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The West Columbia, S.C., native is the daughter of Jeff and Chrissy Fisher, and is a biology major.
This is Hawkins's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Rockingham, N.C., native is the daughter of Keith and Becky Hawkins, and is a business major.
This is King's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Piedmont, S.C., native is the daughter of Mike and Kim King, and graduated from Coker in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in physical education.
This is McWhorter's first career All-American Scholar-Athlete honor. The Hartsville, S.C., native is the daughter of Anjie Singletary and John McWhorter, and is a biology major.
This is Scott's first career All-American Scholar-Athlete honor. The Gold Hill, N.C., native is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Scott, and is a biology major.
This is Watts's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Shallotte, N.C., native is the daughter of Sonni Priest Noble, David Ray Watts and Billy Noble, and is a biology/pre-med major.