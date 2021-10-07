LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriots host volleyball and soccer matches this weekend

This is Cuthbertson's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Indian Trail, N.C., native is the daughter of Camie Mullis and Tony Cuthbertson, and is a computer science major.

This is Fisher's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The West Columbia, S.C., native is the daughter of Jeff and Chrissy Fisher, and is a biology major.

This is Hawkins's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Rockingham, N.C., native is the daughter of Keith and Becky Hawkins, and is a business major.

This is King's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Piedmont, S.C., native is the daughter of Mike and Kim King, and graduated from Coker in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in physical education.

This is McWhorter's first career All-American Scholar-Athlete honor. The Hartsville, S.C., native is the daughter of Anjie Singletary and John McWhorter, and is a biology major.

This is Scott's first career All-American Scholar-Athlete honor. The Gold Hill, N.C., native is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Scott, and is a biology major.