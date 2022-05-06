LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patterson, Hemingway named to all-defensive squad

FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and senior third baseman Janecia Hemingway has been selected to the Conference Carolinas all-defensive softball team.

Patterson, a native of Andersonville, Tenn., has started all 53 games this season and has registered a .956 fielding percentage with 81 put outs and 93 assists. She has been part of six double plays this season and helped FMU pitchers post a 2.94 team earned run average – third best in the conference.

At the plate, she leads the Patriots with a .379 batting average with a team-high 56 runs scored and 13 doubles, four homers, and 33 runs batted in. Earlier, she was named to the All-Conference and Academic All-Conference squads.

Hemingway, a native of Conway, has appeared in 43 contests this year and has a .974 fielding percentage with 21 put outs and 54 assists. She has been a part of two double plays this season.

At the plate, she is batting .273 with nine doubles, three homers, and 25 RBIs. When not playing third, she has posted an 8-8 pitching mark with three saves and a 3.35 ERA. She was also selected to the 2022 Academic All-Conference Team.

The pair have helped lead Francis Marion to a 33-20 record and an appearance in the recent conference tournament title game. The Patriots are currently waiting for Monday’s (May 9) announcement of the NCAA Division II National Tournament field to see if they receive an at-large bid.

FMU has 14 named to Chi Alpha Sigma honor society

FLORENCE. – Francis Marion University athletic officials recently announced the names of 14 Patriot student-athletes named to the university’s chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.

To earn a place in this honor society, a student-athlete must be at least a junior academically, have a 3.40 cumulative grade point average on a 4.00 scale, and have an endorsement from his or her respective head coach. The nominees are then screened by a selection committee.

The 2022 inductees are baseball players Harrison Bigham (Florence), Evan Jackson (Florence), and Aleksandr Jergensen (Arvada, Colo.); women’s tennis player Gabriel Karatantcheva (Sofia, Bulgaria); men’s basketball player Jarrod Woodland (Florence); women’s soccer players Valentina Restrepo (Medellin, Colombia), Makayla Willets (Mastic, N.Y.), and Ellie Wray (Charlottesville, Va.); men’s soccer players Javier Bello (Madrid, Spain), John Castro (Bogota, Colombia), and Alvaro Zamora (Madrid, Spain); and softball players Rachel Davis (Mechanicsville, Va.), Sarah Harkins (Waxhaw, N.C.), and Savana Rosson (Gilbert).

Twelve current Patriot student-athletes were previously inducted: baseball player JD Bailey; golfers Pierre De Caevel, Grainger Howle, and Michael Rials; women’s soccer players Anna Capra and Rachael Hennenkamp; volleyball players Kayla Arthur, Alyssa Hansen, and Lily Walton; women’s tennis player Hermon Mikael; and softball players Janecia Hemingway and Ashtyn Patterson.