LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker women's track and field ready for season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University's women's track and field team is ninth in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

Nyasia Weatherly, Calene Lazare and Katie Spence are three key returners for Coker this season.

Weatherly, a sophomore sprinter, medaled in two events at the 2020 SAC indoor championships, where she placed third in the 60 and 200 meters. She also recorded the second fastest 200 time in school history at 25.55

Lazare, a junior sprinter, had a standout 2019-20 season for the Navy and Gold. Lazare set the Coker record for the 60 with a time of 7.61 which earned her the SAC indoor track athlete of the week honors on Dec. 10. She went on to set the school record in the 200 at 25.08. At the SAC indoor championships, Lazare placed second in the 60 and 200. On March 3, she earned all-region honors from the USTFCCA in the 60 and 200.

Spence, a sophomore distance runner, set the Coker school record in the 5k with a time of 20:34.23.

The Cobras open the 2021 season next Saturday at the L-R Polar Joe Invite in Hickory, N.C. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.