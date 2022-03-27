LOCAL COLLEGES: FDTC baseball sweeps USCS in Sunday doubleheader

SUMTER, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Tech’s baseball team avenged a Saturday doubleheader sweep by USC Sumter. On Sunday, the Stingers beat the Fire Ants by scores of 11-5 and 14-1.

In Sunday’s Game 1, three-run homers by Scott McDonough and Harris Celata gave the Stingers a 6-3 lead. Then, in the top of the fourth, FDTC pulled away with a two-run double by Brayden Davidson, and an RBI single by Dylan Johnson.

The winning pitcher was Landon Mills.

In Game 2, after the Stingers fell behind 1-0, Jackson Hoshour hit an RBI double, and Tre Williams added a three-run double in the top of the second. In the top of the third, run-scoring doubles by Matthews and Noah Stout gave the Stingers a 6-1 advantage.

Then, in the top of the fifth, Stout hit an RBI single. Hoshour followed with an RBI double before eventually stealing home to make it 9-1.

FDTC never looked back. Reed Garland was Game 2’s winning pitcher.

SATURDAY

GAME 2

Francis Marion 14, Emmanuel 6: FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — FMU’s Todd Mattox extended his safely reached streak to 71 games by going 4 for 5 with a double and four RBI. Teammate Will Hardee was 4 for 6 with two doubles and an RBI of his own.

Leniel Gonzalez chipped in three hits and an RBI, while three Patriots had two hits: Tanner Wakefield, Lex Tuten, and Bill Hanna.

Senior righty Daniel Twitty (2-0) earned the win in relief with three scoreless frames.

The Patriots scored in six different innings on the way to the win. FMU scored twice in the opening frame on an RBI-single by Mattox and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch from Wakefield. The advantage doubled in the second inning as both Mattox and Gonzalez singled home runs.

FMU’s Darius Nobles finished the series 8-for-13 with two homers and eight RBI, while Wakefield was 9-for-14 with three doubles and three runs batted in.

—FMU Athletics