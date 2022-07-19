LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU, Coker athletes honored for academics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday announced the recipients of the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men’s basketball student-athletes.

The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these men possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom. To be named to the Honor Court, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria: academically a junior or senior and a varsity player, a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year, the students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution, and a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.

For the 2021-22 academic year, junior guards Tionne Rollins (Tallahassee, Fla.) and Matthew Lee (Columbia) earned recognition for last year’s Patriots squad. Rollins, a computer science major, landed on the Honors Court with a 3.48 GPA. Lee, an economics major, earned recognition with a 3.22 career GPA.

“I am extremely proud of both Tionne and Matt,” FMU men's basketball coach Gary Edwards said. “They epitomize what the men’s basketball program at Francis Marion University stands for…giving young men the opportunity to excel on the court and in the classroom. Well done!”

In his first season as a Patriot, Rollins averaged 14.5 points per game, while shooting 35 percent from behind the arc, with 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest in 28 games played.

Lee played in 24 games and started in six, while averaging 2.0 points and registering 13 steals this past season.

Rollins and Lee were among only 10 players from Conference Carolinas who gained this recognition. The pair helped Francis Marion to a 13-15 record last year, a 10-win improvement over the previous season.

Rollins is a graduate of Lincoln High School and Lee is a product of Heathwood Hall.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Coker men's basketball players Ryan Carfley, Christopher Fordham and Darrell Gardner were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Hohnors Court, announced by the organization today (Tuesday, July 19).

The NABC Honors Court honors junior, senior and graduate student men's basketball players who finished the 2021-22 academic year with a grade point average of at least 3.2.

This is Carfley's second career Honors Court honor. The former Marion and Wilson star is the son of Brian and Melissa Carfley, and he recently graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in physical education.

This is Fordham's first career Honors Court honor. The Moncks Corner, S.C. native is the son of Janelle and Sonny Fordham, and graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in business.

This is Gardner's first career Honors Court honor. The Georgetown native is the son of Darrell and Sheila Gardner, and is a speech communications major.

COKER VOLLEYBALL

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Cobras earned the 2022 United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.

Originating in 1992-93, the award honors high school and collegiate volleyball teams that post over a 3.0 team GPA. Coker Volleyball finished the year with a 3.33 team GPA. This year, the AVCA honored over 1,200 teams in total.

This is the third consecutive year the Cobras have earned the Team Academic Award.