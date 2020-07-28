FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s soccer head coach Luis Rincon has announced the addition of a Palmetto State midfielder and a Sunshine State goalkeeper to the Patriot program for 2020. Midfielder Matias Morales of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and goalkeeper Noah Craig of Saint Cloud, Fla., will enroll at FMU this fall.
Morales, 5-7 and 160 pounds, attended Hilton Head Preparatory School, where he played for coach Chris Davidovice. He earned Region 1-A Player of the Year honors. He also played with the Tormenta FC and with the Region III ODP squad.
“Matias is a very good player,” said Rincon. “He will fight for a position on the field right from the beginning. He comes from one of the best high school programs. He possesses very good offensive skills, and we expect much out of him.”
Craig, 6-0 and 165 pounds, is a product of St. Cloud High School, where he played for his father, Weylan Craig. As a senior, he logged over 1200 minutes in goal and registered 114 saves with six shutouts. He allowed only 14 goals and produced a .900 save percentage. He is a two-time All-Conference selection. He was a four-year member of the U.S. Olympic Development Program and lettered each of his four years at St. Cloud.
“Noah is a very solid keeper, and possibly our keeper of the future. He played for former assistant coach Fabio Tamayo’s old club, and even though he is young, with his skills he will fight for playing time.”
The pair are part of a 13-member recruiting class for the Patriots. FMU finished last season with a 16-5-1 mark and a No.22 national ranking, while winning the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
TENNIS
Coker
honored
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Coker University men's and women's tennis teams earned All-Academic Team Awards and combined for 11 Scholar-Athletes, announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today (Tuesday, July 28).
To be named an All-Academic Team, teams must carry a team grade point average of at least 3.2 for the current academic year. The Cobra men posted a team GPA of 3.63, while the women earned a mark of 3.60.
To be named a Scholar-Athlete, individuals must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for the current academic year.
Bradley Bomar, Mitchell Davies, Hunter Horton, Justus Lehmann, Isaac MacMillan, Carlos Pinedo and Fabrizio Tucci were all named Scholar-Athletes on the men's side, while Tamie Chew, Charlotte Clarke, Gabriela Del Val and Gracie Waldron were recognized on the women's side.
