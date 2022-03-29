LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU softball's Danielle Karacson is conference softball player of week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion senior outfielder Danielle Karacson has been named the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week.

A native of Bartow, Fla., Karacson batted .611 (11-for-18) in four contests last week. She recorded five runs scored, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, and nine runs batted in. She posted a slugging percentage of 1.278 and did not commit an error in seven fielding chances that included an outfield assist. She also registered a pair of 4-hit games.

For the season, Karacson leads the squad with a .387 average and has 13 doubles, five homers, and 23 RBI. In Conference Carolinas, she ranks third in doubles, fifth in runs scored (30), sixth in hits (41), ninth in both home runs and walks (16), 13th in slugging (.670), 16th in OPS (1.126), 17th in hitting, 18th in RBI, and 25th in on-base percentage (.456).

BASEBALL

Patriots to

host Queens

The game is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium. Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

Francis Marion owns a 17-11 record, while Queens sits at 17-14. The Patriots lead the Royals in the all-time series 2-1.

Francis Marion will send sophomore southpaw Chas DeBruhl (0-0) to the mound this Wednesday against the Royals for his fourth career start.

The Patriots are led by senior third baseman Todd Mattox who is batting .393 with 10 doubles, four triples (tied for 11th-best in Division II), and 21 runs batted in. Mattox has safely reached base in 71 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. He is 17 games shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Senior designated hitter and first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is hitting .382 with six home runs and 26 RBIs, while senior right fielder Will Hardee is batting .372 with 13 doubles and 17 RBIs and graduate student Darius Nobles owns a .372 average and leads the team with 11 homers and 32 RBIs. Nobles ranks number one in home runs amongst Conference Carolinas players and is 13th nationally.

Francis Marion currently leads Conference Carolinas with a .331 team batting average and also ranks 21st nationally. The Patriots own a 5.54 team earned run average.

Queens has a .287 team batting average and a 4.43 ERA, which is 53rd best in Division II.