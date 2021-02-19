LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU to play in Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second stop of its 2021 spring slate, the Francis Marion University golf team will be hosting the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate at Palmetto Hall on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 22-23).

The Patriots will compete against Augusta, Charleston Southern, Dayton, Furman, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Kennesaw State, Presbyterian, Radford, Seton Hall, Temple, USC Aiken, UT Chattanooga, Winthrop, and Wofford on the Arthur Hill course, which measures 6,918 yards and par 72, at the Palmetto Hall Golf & Country Club.

“While we’re saddened that we were unable to host the 16th-annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate, we are very excited and grateful that Palmetto Hall has opened their doors for us,” said FMU head coach Mark Gaynor. “We’re looking forward to competing against a strong field of competitors, and finally playing in some warmer weather.”

Gaynor will be bringing five Patriots to compete at Palmetto Hall: senior John Burghardt, juniors Grant Sellers and McClure Thompson, and sophomores Casper Kennedy and Mitchell Vance.