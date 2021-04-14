LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU women's soccer gains transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. — Summer Miles is transferring from Montana State-Billings to play women’s soccer at Francis Marion. In 2019, she played in 15 matches, making 13 starts, and tallied one goal, one assist, and 10 shots. Her one score was the match-winner in a 1-0 victory over Northwest Nazarine University. She was named to the 2020 Academic All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) squad.

Prior to attending MSU Billings, Miles played two seasons at Salt Lake Community College. She appeared in 15 matches as a sophomore in 2018, was the team captain, and registered one goal and one assist. As a freshman in 2017, she played in 11 matches and recorded two goals and one assist.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

FDTC 14

Paul D. Camp 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — After an RBI single by Florence-Darlington Tech’s Brian Hama in the second, FDTC added five in the third. Charlie Corum homered in the sixth, and Jake Laffin in the seventh.

Chandler Woolridge took the win for Stingers. The wide margin of victory allowed the Stingers to use eight pitchers in six innings.

VOLLEYBALL