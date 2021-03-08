LOCAL COLLEGES: Peach Belt Conference honors FMU baseball's Mattox

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior third baseman Todd Mattox has been named the Peach Belt Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the week ending March 7.
The Winnsboro, S.C., native batted .526 (10-for-19) in four games with nine runs scored, three triples, a home run, and 11 runs batted in. He registered an on-base percentage of .591 and a slugging percentage of 1.000.
Among his performances was a four-hit, six-RBI game in which he tied a school record with two triples during a 25-2 win over Claflin University on March 5. The following day in a twinbill with the Panthers, he collected four hits and drove in five runs, including a three-run homer. Earlier in the week, he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a non-conference victory over Barton College.
He is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak and has safely reached base in 19 consecutive games dating back to last season. He stands first in PBC in hits (26) and triples (3), fourth in batting (.481) and RBIs (19), and sixth in on-base percentage (.517).
He has helped Francis Marion to six straight wins as the Patriots stand 7-4 overall and occupy sixth place in the conference standings with a 5-4 mark.
FMU will play host to Lander University for a three-game PBC series this coming weekend. The series will consist of a single game on Saturday (March 13) at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader on Sunday (March 14) at 1 p.m.
Mattox is a graduate of Blythewood High School, and attended USC-Lancaster for two years before transferring to Francis Marion. He was named to the 2021 pre-season All-Conference Team by the PBC head coaches.
SOFTBALL
FDTC sweeps
past CVCC
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Coming off a split series with Caldwell Community College and Technical College, the Florence-Darlington Technical College Lady Stingers bounced back to defeat Catawba Valley Community College 3-2 in both games on Saturday.
In the first 3-2 win, the Lady Stingers entered the sixth inning down 2-1, but Shayla Hunt batted in two runs to give the team the lead and eventually the win as Catawba Valley was held scoreless in the seventh.
Courtney Watson won the game on the mound as she pitched the full seven innings. Watson struck out six batters, walked two and allowed four hits and three runs. Corley Keefe was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Lillie Baumbach and Alexis Kirby each had a hit as well. Kirby’s hit was a double.
The Lady Stingers took the lead early in the second game as they scored the first run in the bottom of the third. Catawba Valley answered back with a run of their own in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Stingers scored two additional runs in the bottom of the inning. Catawba Valley attempted to bounce back but came up short by only scoring one run in the sixth. The Lady Stingers won 3-2.
Courtney Watson earned her second win of the day, and she once again, pitched all seven innings. Watson struck out three batters, walked three and allowed nine hits and two runs. Keefe led the Lady Stingers at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with a double. Arianna Daniels also went 2-for-3. Baumbach, Ally Long, Maelyn Thompson, Anna Suggs and Kirby all had a hit.
The Lady Stingers improve to 7-6 overall.
On Wednesday, March 10, the Lady Stingers will host Glen Oaks Community College at home. The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m.