LOCAL COLLEGES: Peach Belt Conference honors FMU baseball's Mattox

Mattox is a graduate of Blythewood High School, and attended USC-Lancaster for two years before transferring to Francis Marion. He was named to the 2021 pre-season All-Conference Team by the PBC head coaches.

SOFTBALL

FDTC sweeps

past CVCC

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Coming off a split series with Caldwell Community College and Technical College, the Florence-Darlington Technical College Lady Stingers bounced back to defeat Catawba Valley Community College 3-2 in both games on Saturday.

In the first 3-2 win, the Lady Stingers entered the sixth inning down 2-1, but Shayla Hunt batted in two runs to give the team the lead and eventually the win as Catawba Valley was held scoreless in the seventh.

Courtney Watson won the game on the mound as she pitched the full seven innings. Watson struck out six batters, walked two and allowed four hits and three runs. Corley Keefe was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Lillie Baumbach and Alexis Kirby each had a hit as well. Kirby’s hit was a double.