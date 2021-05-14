Lora, Sullivan help power Stingers to 12-5 win, doorstep of JUCO World Series

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Stingers scored in six of the nine innings, plating multiple runs in four of them. J.T. Marr finished with three hits and Trey Yates had two.

“It’s not in the plan (to be aggressive at the plate). We were just staying focused and not getting too shaky, staying in our ABs and doing what we do normally,” Sullivan said. “First AB, I was a little shaky at first but just stayed calm, got the pitch, hit it and it wound up going out.”

The bottom four in the Stingers’ lineup scored eight of the 12 runs via five hits, three walks and a hit by pitch.

“Any way we can get baserunners on we’re happy,” Sullivan said. “If that’s walks, hit by pitches, hits … any way.”

Meanwhile the Tech pitching staff kept the Mustangs at bay for the most part despite issuing a number of walks. Monroe had more than double the amount of walks (9) as it did hits (4).