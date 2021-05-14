Lora, Sullivan help power Stingers to 12-5 win, doorstep of JUCO World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – Preston McDonald is never quite sure who’s going to carry the torch offensively for the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team on a given day.
But the Stingers coach is sure that anyone in his lineup is capable – and Friday’s opening game of the NJCAA Eastern District Tournament was a prime example.
Tech got four RBI each from three-hole hitter Gary Lora and nine-hole batter D.J. Sullivan as it pounded its way to a 12-5 victory over Monroe College (N.Y.) at Dailey Field.
FDTC (45-6) needs just one win against the Mustangs (33-6-1) over the next two days to punch its second ticket to the JUCO World Series in program history. The two squads square off again at 1 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday if necessary.
The winner advances to Grand Junction, Colorado, for the World Series, which will be held May 29-June 6.
“I tried to push my team to win – to (make it to) Colorado,” Lora said afterward. “That’s why we’re working every day. That’s where we want (to be).”
Lora did his part by going 4 for 5 with two home runs. He drove in the first run of the game on an RBI single before adding a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run home run in the sixth.
Sullivan was the other catalyst – going 2 for 4 with a home run and a double. His two-run shot in the second came with two outs, and his two-run double in the third was part of a four-run inning for FDTC.
The Stingers scored in six of the nine innings, plating multiple runs in four of them. J.T. Marr finished with three hits and Trey Yates had two.
“It’s not in the plan (to be aggressive at the plate). We were just staying focused and not getting too shaky, staying in our ABs and doing what we do normally,” Sullivan said. “First AB, I was a little shaky at first but just stayed calm, got the pitch, hit it and it wound up going out.”
The bottom four in the Stingers’ lineup scored eight of the 12 runs via five hits, three walks and a hit by pitch.
“Any way we can get baserunners on we’re happy,” Sullivan said. “If that’s walks, hit by pitches, hits … any way.”
Meanwhile the Tech pitching staff kept the Mustangs at bay for the most part despite issuing a number of walks. Monroe had more than double the amount of walks (9) as it did hits (4).
“As a pitcher, you can either walk guys or you can give up hits, but you can’t do both,” McDonald said. “Today, we walked guys, but we didn’t give up hits, so we were real fortunate that we were able to miss some barrels and find a way to work out of some innings. We made some pitches when we had to. The last four or five innings, they had guys on base and we were able to make pitches and find a way to end it.”
FDTC also benefited from another solid start by Region 10 Pitcher of the Year Nathan Williams. He didn’t allow a hit through the first five innings but had given up five walks by the time he was lifted in the sixth.
Two walks and a key error allowed the Mustangs to score four runs and cut the Stingers’ lead to 9-4 at the time, but they scored only one more run.
Jacob Greer and Chandler Woolridge combined to shut things down the rest of the way, giving up just two runs between them.