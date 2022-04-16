Mattox and Lllanos have 5-hit games in 27-1 win Friday

MURFREESBORO, N.C. -- Senior third baseman Todd Mattox and junior shortstop Naphis Llanos each racked up five hits to help propel Francis Marion over Chowan 27-1 Friday.

The 27 runs scored by the Patriots equals the third-most in a game in FMU history, equaling the total in a 27-9 win over Augusta State on April 19, 2008. The 26-run margin of victory equals the school record, previous set three times, most recently in a 26-0 blanking of Newberry College on April 7, 1993.

Sophomore right-hander Halton Hardy (5-1) started on the mound and picked up the win for Francis Marion (25-13, 13-9). The righty went six innings, giving up one run on five hits, allowing one walk, and striking out seven. Senior Bailey Wendel earned his first save, throwing three shutout innings while allowing two hits, with no walks and five strikeouts.

The five hits by Mattox and Llanos equals the second-highest single-game total in team history. The five runs by Llanos tie the team’s single-game record, most recently set by Leniel Gonzalez against USC Aiken on Feb. 24, 2019.

In addition to Llanos’ five hits and runs, he registered a double and two runs batted in to lead the Patriots. Mattox added two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield contributed two hits in six trips to the plate while adding a double, a triple, a walk, and four RBIs.

The Patriots scored in eight of the nine innings, and the team’s 26 hits were three shy of the team record.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee and Llanos both extended their hitting streaks to 16 and 14 games respectively.

Graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles had three hits and four RBIs, while junior catcher Isaac Schuck had three hits, scored four times, and drove in one run. Junior catcher Josh Cowan came off the Patriot bench and singled, homered, and drove in four runs.