McClure Thompson leads FMU golf at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – The Francis Marion University golf team, highlighted by junior McClure Thompson’s career-low 66, completed the first and second rounds of the Bash in the ‘Boro on Monday afternoon (Oct. 19) at the Georgia Southern University golf course.

The FMU golf team shot an opening round 6-over par, 294, positioning them in fifth place before afternoon play. The Patriots heated up in the second round shooting 5-under 283 and tying the second-lowest round by an FMU squad in over 25 years. After 36-holes FMU is at 1-over par (294-283=577) and in fourth place.

Thompson, a native of Little River, S.C., paced the Patriots after his stellar second round where he carded the 6-under par 66, which tied the third lowest round by a Patriot in 26 seasons. Thompson (74-66=140) finds himself in a tie for fourth place at 4-under par heading into the third and final round Tuesday morning.

Georgia Southern sits atop the team leaderboard at 21-under with rounds of 10-under par 278 and 11-under par 277. They are followed by Augusta at 15-under par (282-279=561) and Appalachian State at 5-under par (285-286=571).