Michael Rials, FMU Golf Team earn GCAA academic awards

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Senior Michael Rials has been named to the list of 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for NCAA Division I as announced recently by the Golf Coaches Association of America, while the Patriot squad earned a GCAA All-Academic Team Award for the ninth consecutive year.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically, have participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0, have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2, and be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Rials, a native of Florence and a product of Trinity Collegiate, registered a 3.75 grade point average as double major in both finance and economics. He earned his undergraduate degree magna cum laude in May.

During the season, he competed in six of 10 events and compiled a 75.72 stroke average. His play included a low round of 70 and two Top-25 finishes. A four-year letterman, he has played in 52 career rounds.

He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll 10 times. He was selected to the Southland Conference’s Academic All-Conference Team for 2021-22 and has served on the university‘s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the past four years.

To be eligible for GCAA team recognition, a school must register a team grade point average of 3.00 or higher for the entire academic year.

Francis Marion was one of 106 NCAA Division I members nationwide to earn this honor, and the Patriots were one of only five Palmetto State institutions. Head coach Mark Gaynor’s team posted a 3.10 GPA for the 2021-22 school year.

In addition to Rials, the 11-member FMU squad included seniors Pierre De Caevel (Glabais, Belgium), Grainger Howle (Darlington), Grant Sellers (McBee), and McClure Thompson (Little River); juniors Carlos Garre (Molina de Segura, Spain), Casper Kennedy (Tjome, Norway), and Mitchell Vance (Hartsville); redshirt freshman Markus Skjelstad (Fredrikstad, Norway); and freshmen Braeden Barnett (Galivants Ferry) and Landen Seiffert (Florence).

On the course, Francis Marion finished second at the Southland Conference Championship Tournament in its first year as a member. The Patriots finished with a 293.3 team stroke average, its second-lowest in the past 30 seasons, and five Top-5 finishes in 10 events.