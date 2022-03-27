Mitchell Vance stands first at Seahawk Intercollegiate

WALLACE, N.C. – Junior Mitchell Vance fired rounds of 70 and 67 to help Francis Marion University place third in the team standings after 36 holes at the Seahawk Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament.

The final 18 holes will be challenged on Monday at the River Landing Golf Course 6,960-yard par-72 course.

Francis Marion was tied for third with VCU after Sunday morning’s opening 18 holes with 288 tallies. VCU claimed the second-place spot after a 289 score in the second round finishing with a score of 577, FMU finished the day with a score of 579. UNCW stands atop at -11 in the standings after the first two rounds, with the Patriots standing 14 strokes behind the Seahawks.

The Top-5 also includes James Madison University (581), Kansas University (582), and Wright State University (582).

Vance placed first in the players’ standings with a 36-hole total of seven-under-par 137. His second-round 67 score was a season-low for him and a career-best round. The Hartsville native recorded 11 birdies through 36 holes, second behind UNCW’s Walker Isley (12).

The remainder of the Patriot lineup includes junior Carlos Garre (73-73=146) tied for 19th place, junior Casper Kennedy (72-76=148) and senior Grant Sellers (73-75=148) tied for 28th place, and senior McClure Thompson (79-80=159) placed 70th.