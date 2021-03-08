MONDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU soccer teams fall short

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime to Flagler on Monday.

FMU's Luis Villarreal scored go give his team a 1-0 lead, but the Saints later tied it on a penalty kick.

In overtime, the Patriot had a chance to win via golden goal, but a shot from freshman forward Isak Strand missed just right at the 93:39 minute mark. Just one minute later, senior midfielder Peik Koskinen sent a through ball that junior midfielder Axel Nolgren touched aside to junior midfielder Matteo Costas. Costas dribbled across the box before slotting a ball in from 12 yards out.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lander 3,

FMU 1

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- After a Valentina Restrepo goal gave Francis Marion a 1-0 lead, the Bearcats rallied and pulled away.

Lander outshot FMU 12-8 and held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks. FMU sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets finished with three saves.

GOLF

Patriots 13th

at Palmetto