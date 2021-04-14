MONDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FDTC baseball rolls to win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team won 14-1 Tuesday over Paul D. Camp.

After an RBI single by Brian Hama in the second, FDTC added five in the third. Charlie Corum homered in the sixth, and Jake Laffin in the seventh.

Chandler Woolridge took the win for Stingers. The wide margin of victory allowed the Stingers to use eight pitchers in six innings.

VOLLEYBALL

Augusta 3

Francis Marion 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. -– Francis Marion's volleyball team took Augusta to the max before falling 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13) Tuesday.

Francis Marion (3-9, 3-9) will play at Young Harris College on Friday at 6 p.m.

Patriot junior Alyssa Hansen posted a double-double with season-highs of 17 kills and 17 digs, while also registering six blocks. Junior 6-2 middleblocker Lily Walton tallied a career-high 16 kills and six blocks, while both Kayla Arthur and Brittany Sehnke had six kills.

Freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 37 assists, dug up 17 balls, and served two aces. Junior libero Alexis Watts posted a career-high 25 digs.