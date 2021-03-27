Moore has big day in FMU baseball's win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two-run singles by sophomore designated hitter Austin Moore and junior third baseman Mickey Skole backed solid relief pitching by senior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter as Francis Marion University defeated USC Aiken 6-2, Saturday in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.

After dropping a pair of tough decisions in Friday’s doubleheader, Francis Marion led from start-to-finish on Saturday and improves to 11-9 overall and evens its PBC mark at 9-9. USCA falls to 10-11, both overall and in the Peach Belt.

FMU will play a non-conference game at Barton College on Tuesday at 2 p.m., before returning home to entertain Flagler College for a three-game series next weekend.

Francis Marion scored three times in the bottom of the first, the eighth time in the last nine conference games that the Patriots have scored in their initial at bat. For the season, FMU has outscored its opponents 31-15 in the first frame.