MSU-Mankato transfer to join FMU Volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion women’s volleyball head coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced that 6-1 middle hitter Kalee Peter of Carroll, Iowa, will join the Patriot program this fall after transferring from Minnesota State University Mankato. She will have two years to play at FMU.

During her freshman season, she appeared in 14 matches and averaged 0.30 kills and 0.50 blocks per set. She missed the next two seasons with a pair of injuries, but while part of the Mavericks program, she earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) All-Academic Team honors on multiple occasions.

She is a product of Kuemper Catholic High School, where she played for coaches Keith Stickrod, Nicole Martin, and John Wagner. She garnered All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State honors as a senior, while averaging 2.67 kills, 1.75 digs, and 1.41 blocks per set with an astounding .506 hitting percentage. She helped her prep squad to a five-year record of 118-18.

She was a four-sport athlete, earning multiple letters in basketball, softball, and track, in addition to volleyball.

“The physical addition of Kalee will be phenomenal for our middle position this coming season,” Baufield-Edwards said. “She will have an immediate impact and has made our middle position intimidating. Kalee has played at the highest of levels in Division II volleyball and has defended great college middles. To bring that amount of physical ability and experience to our roster is extremely exciting, and I am ready to see how she does competing against our conference and region opponents.”

Peter will be the eighth newcomer to join the FMU program that posted a 21-11 record last year, won the Conference Carolinas East Division and tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament.